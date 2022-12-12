Tiger Woods Reveals Son Charlie Outdrove Him For The First Time

Tiger Woods will team up with his son Charlie for this week’s PNC Championship at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. However, while the two aim to go one better than last year’s runner-up position, there could be some friendly competition between the two on the course - whether the 13-year-old can outdrive his father.

Woods will be playing his second tournament within a week following his and Rory McIlroy’s defeat to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match. Woods’ performance will undoubtedly come under scrutiny, but Charlie will surely command some of the attention as his reputation grows.

Woods Snr is well known for his driving ability, and, at his peak, he was one of the biggest hitters in the game, but according to the 46-year-old, his son recently got the better of him for the first time. While competing in last week’s Pelican Golf Club event, Woods said: “I hate to say it, but I’m going to admit it. He finally did it a few weeks ago. I spun one, he tomahawked one and got me.”

In last year’s PNC Championship, Charlie played a big part in the duo setting a new course record of 11 birdies in a row during the second round, while earlier this year, Charlie shot a 68 in a qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship in Florida to suggest the hype that he could one day follow in his father’s footsteps by turning professional could be justified.

Given that he can now add at least one drive that bettered his famous dad’s to his list of achievements, he appears to be firmly on track. While Charlie’s physical ability goes from strength to strength, Tiger admitted at this year’s Hero World Challenge that he is also working on his son’s mental toughness. He said: “It’s non-stop, non-stop. It’s trying to get him - if I can get into his head, that means someone else can get into his head. It’s going to get to a point where I can’t get into his head, and then no one else can get in there either. That’s what my dad believed. You’ve got to be willing to take it.”

The pair are part of a strong field in this year’s PNC Championship that includes reigning champions John Daly and John Daly II.