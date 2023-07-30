Report: Australian Major Winners To Return To Home Open For First Time In 10 Years
Cameron Smith, Jason Day and Adam Scott are just some of the names who could reportedly feature in the $1.7 million tournament
Australian Open organisers have revealed plans to lure all their nation’s top players back for the first time in over a decade, after promising talks.
Major winners Cameron Smith, Jason Day and Adam Scott are all now in line to play in the Australian Open from November 30th to December 3rd with $1.7million in prize money on offer.
PGA Tour of Australasia boss, Gavin Kirkman, has confirmed this year's tournament will once again be a mixed event with the Australian and Lakes clubs co-hosting in Sydney. The event will take place the week after the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship staged at Royal Queensland.
It will give fans a chance to see the revitalised Day, who finished joint runner-up at last week’s Open at Hoylake, but hasn't played his national championship since 2017.
Another player who could feature is the popular American pro Michael Block, who is also a target to lure Down Under later this year after the club professional finished tied-15th in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill which made him an overnight sensation.
Other names in the frame to attend the Australian Open include Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert and Cam Davis to give home fans the best summer field in years. Kirkman said: “We are very excited by the schedule for the 2023-24 season as we watch golf continue to boom in Australia.”
Kirkman has held positive talks with former World No.1. Day, who is a soon-to-be father of five. He added: “We spoke to Jason twice now and he's keen to come home and play again in Australia. He has got another child on the way that's going to be due between now and the end of the year, so good discussions with Jason. We'll just see how it pans out. But he's playing great again now so he'd be a great addition to our fields and to showcase what he's got on display for his game."
Kirkman is also optimistic of, once again, luring compatriots Smith, Scott, Leishman, Lee, Herbert and Davis. “I can't say yes now but the discussions have been very good and I'll be very disappointed if I can't announce them very soon," he added when asked specifically if fellow major winners Smith and Scott would return.
Smith, Day and Scott haven't all played in the same Australian Open since 2013 at Royal Sydney, when Rory McIlroy beat Scott by a shot.
The PGA of Australia has also been urging Block to play at Royal Queensland in November in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. “It would be a lot of fun to have Michael Block come down and play, but we’ve got to look at economics,” Kirkman said. “We’ve had discussions, but our priority at the moment is to lock in our Aussie players and showcase what they can do in front of their fans.”
Previously some top-ranked male players expressed concern over the dual gender Australian Open. Last year’s event was the first time male and female players have played an Australian Open alongside each other, which resulted in an easier course set-up and, in some instances, a congested course.
But Kirkman and Golf Australia chief executive, James Sutherland, held meetings with players at The Open at Royal Liverpool and are confident their country’s best male players wouldn’t snub it. “The key areas they weren’t happy about we’ve addressed and it’s very positive for both events,” Kirkman insisted. “Everyone is really positive to come back and play. We’ll have players supporting their home tours.”
-
-
