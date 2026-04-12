Sam Burns Career Earnings: How Much Has The Five-Time PGA Tour Winner Made?

Sam Burns is only 29 but he is now a highly experienced pro with almost 200 starts on the PGA Tour since joining the paid ranks in 2017.

In that time, the man from Shreveport has won five titles on the US circuit including a WGC, and he has grown into a genuine Major contender in recent years.

The pro, who is considered to be one of the world's best putters, has also made two appearances for the USA in the Ryder Cup and two in the Presidents Cup.

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All of that experience and success comes with a lot of money, and his career has been very lucrative so far.

Since joining the PGA Tour in 2017, Burns has earned in excess of $35m, with five consecutive seasons over $5m in official money. He also won $296,534 on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018.

His best season to date was 2022-23 when he picked up $7.19m to be the PGA Tour's 18th-highest earner.

That was the year he won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, defeating Cameron Young 6&5 in the final to win a mammoth $3.5m - which remains the biggest paycheck of his career.

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Burns won $3.5m at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burns also picked up around $2.5m in the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he finished 7th, and another $990,000 for his 9th-place finish in 2023.

FedEx Cup bonus money does not count in the official total, though, and neither do his endorsement earnings.

Burns has sponsors including Callaway Golf, Mastercard, ADP, RBC, NetJets, Raising Cane's, Peter Millar and Payntr Golf.

So with in excess of $35m in 'official' PGA Tour earnings, a few million extra via FedEx Cup bonuses and a strong list of sponsors, it's safe to say Burns' total career earnings are likely over $50m.

Sam Burns career earnings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Money 2017-18 $495,916 2018-19 $1,117,312 2019-20 $757,500 2020-21 $5,160,030 2021-22 $7,073,986 2022-23 $7,139,050 2024 $6,185,830 2025 $6,801,982 2026 $1,253,471