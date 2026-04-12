Sam Burns Career Earnings: How Much Has The Five-Time PGA Tour Winner Made?

The man from Shreveport, Louisiana, has enjoyed a very lucrative career on the PGA Tour so far

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Sam Burns holds his finish on a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Burns is only 29 but he is now a highly experienced pro with almost 200 starts on the PGA Tour since joining the paid ranks in 2017.

In that time, the man from Shreveport has won five titles on the US circuit including a WGC, and he has grown into a genuine Major contender in recent years.

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Sam Burns wins the WGC Match Play at Austin Country Club

Burns won $3.5m at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burns also picked up around $2.5m in the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he finished 7th, and another $990,000 for his 9th-place finish in 2023.

FedEx Cup bonus money does not count in the official total, though, and neither do his endorsement earnings.

Burns has sponsors including Callaway Golf, Mastercard, ADP, RBC, NetJets, Raising Cane's, Peter Millar and Payntr Golf.

So with in excess of $35m in 'official' PGA Tour earnings, a few million extra via FedEx Cup bonuses and a strong list of sponsors, it's safe to say Burns' total career earnings are likely over $50m.

Sam Burns career earnings

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Money

2017-18

$495,916

2018-19

$1,117,312

2019-20

$757,500

2020-21

$5,160,030

2021-22

$7,073,986

2022-23

$7,139,050

2024

$6,185,830

2025

$6,801,982

2026

$1,253,471

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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