Ian Poulter Facing Knee Surgery After Freak Accident At LIV Golf Event

Ian Poulter has revealed he requires knee surgery in the off-season following a freak injury at LIV Golf Virginia.

The Majesticks GC co-captain sustained a meniscus tear early at the event, which took place between May 7th and 10th.

Poulter explained the circumstances that led to the injury after the first round of this week’s LIV Golf Korea, where he carded a four-under 66 at Asiad Country Club. He said: “Yeah, I felt great, carrying on from Virginia, to be honest.

“I tore my meniscus Thursday of Virginia just hopping up two steps, so went for an MRI when I got back from Virginia, and yeah, I'm going to have to have surgery in September.”

Fortunately, the injury isn’t affecting Poulter’s game. He added: “Bizarrely, I have no sensation throughout the golf swing that there's anything wrong with it.

“I sense it when I'm walking downhill, steep downhills. I'm just edging it a little bit. But look, I'm going to have to strengthen that leg. It's not affecting my golf in any way, shape or form.

“I just have to be reminding to myself that I can't go and play paddle tennis or do anything stupid or hop up steps like I did a couple of weeks ago.

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“Walking in straight lines and being super sensible is not something I'm used to doing. Look, I feel good. I feel great. The body feels good. We'll deal with that at some stage.”

Poulter’s injury came shortly after it was announced that he would become the second Ryder Cup star after Justin Rose to use new McLaren clubs, and he revealed they are working well for him.

The injury came shortly after Poulter joined Justin Rose in using McLaren clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added: “As soon as it happened, I didn't think I was going to play an hour before tee-off. So it was that crazy.

“It's such a shame. I've been swinging the club so good this year. Really feel like I'm striking it well. The new irons are working a treat. I'm really enjoying putting some new clubs in the bag and all of the kind of - all of the business stuff that goes around the new McLaren equipment.”

With one round to play of LIV Golf Korea, Poulter was still in contention for his maiden title on the circuit. The Englishman was tied for 14th on three under, six back of 54-hole leaders Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch.