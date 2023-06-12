Social Media Reacts To Security Guard Tackling PGA Tour Pro
Unsurprisingly, Adam Hadwin getting rugby tackled caused quite a reaction amongst his peers
On Sunday evening at the RBC Canadian Open, viewers in attendance, and around the world, were treated to an enthralling finish which saw Nick Taylor hole the longest putt of his PGA Tour career to secure his national open.
Certainly, it was a thrilling conclusion to a fantastic event but, in the process of his celebrations, fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin was tackled to the ground by security, with one individual mistaking the World No. 75 for an eager green invader.
Thankfully, Hadwin was okay and the incident was laughed off, but not before golf social media lost its mind, with many professional golfers and fans commenting on the incident which led to some superb reactions.
Both Hadwin and his wife, Jessica, found the funny side, with Jessica tweeting: "Omg I can’t handle these different angles. The security guard’s laser focus on his target. Adam’s commitment to the giant bottle of champagne. So many things to take in with every new POV," as well as "Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled."
Adam meanwhile, tweeted a picture of the moment that it happened with the caption "Put it in the Louvre!" as well as the message "I think I’ll stick to golf!" in response to American Football player, Adam Thielen's, tweet: "@ahadwingolf did ask me what it feels like to get tackled for a living, well here ya go haha."
Put it in the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/ucQUqRhsM1June 12, 2023
Omg I can’t handle these different angles. The security guard’s laser focus on his target. Adam’s commitment to the giant bottle of champagne. So many things to take in with every new POV 💀😂 https://t.co/4SlIfznmJKJune 12, 2023
Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled.June 12, 2023
Just for proof that Hadwin was all okay, Mackenzie Hughes tweeted this below!
Update: He’s alive! 🤣💯 pic.twitter.com/1VwgTl8QWhJune 12, 2023
As for others on Twitter, they weren't as sympathetic, as these tweets and reactions show!
Hahahahaha man down!!!!!! https://t.co/YQZhLRsIwCJune 12, 2023
😬😬😬😬 https://t.co/yhgDm9mocRJune 11, 2023
Gutted for Tommy but what a way to win your national open! 🤯Mad scenes!Praying for Adam Hadwin, what a tackle 😂🤦🏼♂️June 11, 2023
Adam Hadwin never stood a chance. Get this guard on the Gators football roster. pic.twitter.com/00umAWJyiAJune 12, 2023
Cc @scottishrugby check for grandparents https://t.co/ePxKkjGYcHJune 12, 2023
Will be asking Adam Hadwin about getting tackled by security tomorrow. Stay tunedJune 11, 2023
I can’t even 💀 😂 https://t.co/8rhH8njw8eJune 12, 2023
The real highlight of the Canadian Open.World Number 75 Adam Hadwin gets absolutely clattered by security as he tries to celebrate with his fellow Canadian! pic.twitter.com/wSgNGSSdyoJune 12, 2023
Hahahahahahahaha Adam Hadwin gets dummied by security. Just incredible. I love the internet. pic.twitter.com/tRAbaf2yQCJune 11, 2023
😂 RIP @ahadwingolf https://t.co/HOz1ojmDpWJune 11, 2023
That security guard clearly played football. Look at that amazing disguised blitz. Caught Adam Hadwin completely off guard. And then the textbook tackle not leading with his head.pic.twitter.com/3ilSvATB1IJune 12, 2023
🫣🫣🫣 omg!!! He was only trying to celebrate https://t.co/D8RU2xYvMAJune 12, 2023
*WARNING* Actual footage of what happens to you if you wear jeans and a hoodie on a golf course. https://t.co/Ak8xurXhzTJune 12, 2023
Poor Nick Taylor. Drains a 72-footer to win his national Open and all anyone’s talking about is his pal getting absolutely t-boned by a security guardJune 11, 2023
The Canadian Open security guard when he sees Adam Hadwin simply trying to celebrate Nick Taylor’s win pic.twitter.com/uKAk7O266dJune 12, 2023
Just remember that one of the nicest guys in professional golf getting tackled by a security guard while holding a champagne bottle as he ran onto a green to celebrate someone else's achievement is like the 73rd most random thing to happen this week in our sport.June 12, 2023
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
College Star Follows Rose Zhang And Wins Korn Ferry Tour Event On Pro Debut
All-American college star Adrien Dumont de Chassart won on the Korn Ferry Tour in his pro debut, prompting record ranking rise
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Get 50% Off Studio Fitting At PGA TOUR Superstore
We think getting fitted for your golf clubs is absolutely vital, so why not take advantage of this fantastic saving at PGA TOUR Superstore.
By Ed Carruthers • Published