Social Media Reacts To Security Guard Tackling PGA Tour Pro

On Sunday evening at the RBC Canadian Open, viewers in attendance, and around the world, were treated to an enthralling finish which saw Nick Taylor hole the longest putt of his PGA Tour career to secure his national open.

Certainly, it was a thrilling conclusion to a fantastic event but, in the process of his celebrations, fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin was tackled to the ground by security, with one individual mistaking the World No. 75 for an eager green invader.

Thankfully, Hadwin was okay and the incident was laughed off, but not before golf social media lost its mind, with many professional golfers and fans commenting on the incident which led to some superb reactions.

Both Hadwin and his wife, Jessica, found the funny side, with Jessica tweeting: "Omg I can’t handle these different angles. The security guard’s laser focus on his target. Adam’s commitment to the giant bottle of champagne. So many things to take in with every new POV," as well as "Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled."

Adam meanwhile, tweeted a picture of the moment that it happened with the caption "Put it in the Louvre!" as well as the message "I think I’ll stick to golf!" in response to American Football player, Adam Thielen's, tweet: "@ahadwingolf did ask me what it feels like to get tackled for a living, well here ya go haha."

Just for proof that Hadwin was all okay, Mackenzie Hughes tweeted this below!

As for others on Twitter, they weren't as sympathetic, as these tweets and reactions show!

