European Open Prize Money Payout 2024

After a visit to Belgium for the Soudal Open, the DP World Tour’s next stop is Germany for the European Open at Green Eagle, one of the longest golf courses in the continent, which includes the monster 705-yard 16th.

In last week’s event, Nacho Elvira held off the challenge of LIV Golf’s Thomas Pieters to win, and that makes him the early pacesetter in the race to claim a bonus $200,000 which will go to the winner of the European Swing phase of the season.

That doesn’t conclude until after the Tour’s next visit to Germany for July’s BMW International Open, so there are plenty of opportunities for others to stake a claim for the money over the coming weeks.

Like last week’s event, there is also an eye-catching figure available this week, with a prize-money fund of $2.5m, an increase of half a million on last year’s $2m.

Back then, Tom McKibbin claimed his maiden DP World Tour win by two shots to bank the first prize of $340,000. The reward for this week’s winner will be $425,000, while the runner-up will earn $275,000.

As well as the substantial financial rewards available, there are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points on the line, as well as world ranking points.

European Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $29,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The European Open?

Danny Willett is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom McKibbin defends his title at the event as he aims for this second DP World Tour win.

He is likely to face strong competition, though, not least from Nacho Elvira, who plays on the back of victory at the Soudal Open. Danny Willett, who won The Masters in 2016, is also in the field, along with LIV Golf stand-in Laurie Canter.

Keito Nakajima, who claimed his first DP World Tour title at the Hero Indian Open, is also playing, along with Porsche Singapore Classic champion Jesper Svensson.

Other big names participating include four-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui, who won the Volvo China Open earlier in the month.

Aside from McKibbin, former champions in the field include Marcus Armitage, Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy, while the likes of Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul and Maximilian Kieffer will be hoping to become the first German player since Bernhard Langer 29 years ago to lift the trophy.

