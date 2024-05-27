European Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom McKibbin defends his title as the DP World Tour heads to Hamburg in Germany
After a visit to Belgium for the Soudal Open, the DP World Tour’s next stop is Germany for the European Open at Green Eagle, one of the longest golf courses in the continent, which includes the monster 705-yard 16th.
In last week’s event, Nacho Elvira held off the challenge of LIV Golf’s Thomas Pieters to win, and that makes him the early pacesetter in the race to claim a bonus $200,000 which will go to the winner of the European Swing phase of the season.
That doesn’t conclude until after the Tour’s next visit to Germany for July’s BMW International Open, so there are plenty of opportunities for others to stake a claim for the money over the coming weeks.
Like last week’s event, there is also an eye-catching figure available this week, with a prize-money fund of $2.5m, an increase of half a million on last year’s $2m.
Back then, Tom McKibbin claimed his maiden DP World Tour win by two shots to bank the first prize of $340,000. The reward for this week’s winner will be $425,000, while the runner-up will earn $275,000.
As well as the substantial financial rewards available, there are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points on the line, as well as world ranking points.
European Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$29,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The European Open?
Tom McKibbin defends his title at the event as he aims for this second DP World Tour win.
He is likely to face strong competition, though, not least from Nacho Elvira, who plays on the back of victory at the Soudal Open. Danny Willett, who won The Masters in 2016, is also in the field, along with LIV Golf stand-in Laurie Canter.
Keito Nakajima, who claimed his first DP World Tour title at the Hero Indian Open, is also playing, along with Porsche Singapore Classic champion Jesper Svensson.
Other big names participating include four-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui, who won the Volvo China Open earlier in the month.
Aside from McKibbin, former champions in the field include Marcus Armitage, Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy, while the likes of Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul and Maximilian Kieffer will be hoping to become the first German player since Bernhard Langer 29 years ago to lift the trophy.
Who Is Playing In The European Open?
There are some big names in the field for the European Open, including defending champion Tom McKibbin, former LIV golfer Laurie Canter, four-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus Hojgaard, and 2016 winner of The Masters, Danny Willett.
Where Is The European Open Being Hosted?
The Porsche European Open takes place at Green Eagle near Hamburg in Germany. It’s one of the longest courses in Europe, and regarded as one of the most difficult. The course is surrounded by trees and lush grassland, while among its features are ponds, lakes and bunkers guarding the greens.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
