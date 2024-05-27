European Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Tom McKibbin defends his title as the DP World Tour heads to Hamburg in Germany

Mike Hall
After a visit to Belgium for the Soudal Open, the DP World Tour’s next stop is Germany for the European Open at Green Eagle, one of the longest golf courses in the continent, which includes the monster 705-yard 16th. 

In last week’s event, Nacho Elvira held off the challenge of LIV Golf’s Thomas Pieters to win, and that makes him the early pacesetter in the race to claim a bonus $200,000 which will go to the winner of the European Swing phase of the season.

That doesn’t conclude until after the Tour’s next visit to Germany for July’s BMW International Open, so there are plenty of opportunities for others to stake a claim for the money over the coming weeks.

Like last week’s event, there is also an eye-catching figure available this week, with a prize-money fund of $2.5m, an increase of half a million on last year’s $2m.

Back then, Tom McKibbin claimed his maiden DP World Tour win by two shots to bank the first prize of $340,000. The reward for this week’s winner will be $425,000, while the runner-up will earn $275,000.

As well as the substantial financial rewards available, there are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points on the line, as well as world ranking points.

European Open Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$29,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The European Open?

Tom McKibbin defends his title at the event as he aims for this second DP World Tour win.

He is likely to face strong competition, though, not least from Nacho Elvira, who plays on the back of victory at the Soudal Open. Danny Willett, who won The Masters in 2016, is also in the field, along with LIV Golf stand-in Laurie Canter.

Keito Nakajima, who claimed his first DP World Tour title at the Hero Indian Open, is also playing, along with Porsche Singapore Classic champion Jesper Svensson.

Other big names participating include four-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui, who won the Volvo China Open earlier in the month.

Aside from McKibbin, former champions in the field include Marcus Armitage, Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy, while the likes of Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul and Maximilian Kieffer will be hoping to become the first German player since Bernhard Langer 29 years ago to lift the trophy.

Who Is Playing In The European Open?

Where Is The European Open Being Hosted?

