Noah Maclauchlan Stuns Miles Russell To Win US Junior Amateur

Noah Maclauchlan is the new US Junior Amateur champion after a brilliant performance in the final to stun teenage prodigy Miles Russell.

Moseley, Virginia player Maclauchlan began the 36-hole final of the prestigious Saucon Valley tournament as the heavy underdog for several reasons.

One was that he only made the field as an alternate, earning his spot when Rawlin Sutter won the Alabama State Boys Junior to become exempt.

Another was the fact that he began the week 2,047th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Then there was his opponent, Russell, who held off Tyler Mawhinney to reach the final for the first time and who is regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in the game.

He went into the prestigious tournament with a string of junior achievements, while he has even made an impact on the PGA Tour and the recent US Open at Shinnecock Hills, where he placed T39.

As a result, much of the attention was on the 17-year-old, who is seventh in the WAGR, when the two began the match play final.