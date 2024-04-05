PXG For Heroes Program Now Available In United Kingdom

PXG has expanded its popular 'PXG for Heroes' program to include golfers in the United Kingdom.

Developed by PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons, the program gives veterans of the Armed Forces and first responders access to PXG clubs and apparel at special prices.

Parsons is a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran who credits his success in life and business to the Corps. He also provides support for the military community through The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

"Our veterans and first responders make tremendous sacrifices to protect the freedoms we enjoy," he said.

"They're important to me, and if golf is important to them, they deserve to play the world's finest clubs and wear the finest apparel.

Committed to helping other veterans who enjoy their golf, Parsons established the PXG for Heroes program in 2018 as a small way of saying "thank you for your service."

Since its inception, the program has served hundreds of thousands of veterans and first responders in the United States. And it's now coming to the UK where all active duty and veterans of the British Armed Forces and first responders’ access to the PXG for Heroes program.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eligibility verification is easy and can be done in person, during a fitting at the brand's new London South retail store, one of PXG's regional fitting HUBs, or over the phone with Sales & Support using a valid British Armed Forces Identification Card, MOD Form 90, Certificate of Competency, Warrant Card, or other official identity card.

Once verified, the PXG for Heroes program unlocks special pricing on PXG's equipment, apparel, and accessories.

"It's great that PXG is recognizing more Armed Forces members by extending their Heroes programme," said Mark Schorah, Retired WO1(ASM) REME.

"The discount on golf equipment will benefit the entire Armed Forces community who enjoy the great game of golf and its health benefits.”

More information: