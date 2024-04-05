PXG For Heroes Program Now Available In United Kingdom
The program has served hundreds of thousands of veterans and first responders in the United States, and it's now coming to the UK
PXG has expanded its popular 'PXG for Heroes' program to include golfers in the United Kingdom.
Developed by PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons, the program gives veterans of the Armed Forces and first responders access to PXG clubs and apparel at special prices.
Parsons is a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran who credits his success in life and business to the Corps. He also provides support for the military community through The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.
"Our veterans and first responders make tremendous sacrifices to protect the freedoms we enjoy," he said.
"They're important to me, and if golf is important to them, they deserve to play the world's finest clubs and wear the finest apparel.
Committed to helping other veterans who enjoy their golf, Parsons established the PXG for Heroes program in 2018 as a small way of saying "thank you for your service."
Since its inception, the program has served hundreds of thousands of veterans and first responders in the United States. And it's now coming to the UK where all active duty and veterans of the British Armed Forces and first responders’ access to the PXG for Heroes program.
Eligibility verification is easy and can be done in person, during a fitting at the brand's new London South retail store, one of PXG's regional fitting HUBs, or over the phone with Sales & Support using a valid British Armed Forces Identification Card, MOD Form 90, Certificate of Competency, Warrant Card, or other official identity card.
Once verified, the PXG for Heroes program unlocks special pricing on PXG's equipment, apparel, and accessories.
"It's great that PXG is recognizing more Armed Forces members by extending their Heroes programme," said Mark Schorah, Retired WO1(ASM) REME.
"The discount on golf equipment will benefit the entire Armed Forces community who enjoy the great game of golf and its health benefits.”
More information:
- Website: PXG for Heroes program
- Email: ukheroes@pxg.com
- Phone: 0800 066 9449.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
