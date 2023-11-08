I Went Behind The Scenes At One Of The UK's Most Exciting New Fitting Venues... Here's What I Found!
We took a sneak peek inside PXG's first brick-and-mortar store in the UK before it opened to the public
It's not often you get to peek behind the curtain of a manufacturer's custom-fitting facility, let alone one that wasn't even open yet. However, when I received a call that PXG was opening a dedicated golf destination for golf club fittings and that I could go and snoop around the place before it opened to the public, I jumped at the chance.
VIDEO: Dan Parker takes a sneak peek inside the new PXG London South store
PXG London South combines the brand's first brick-and-mortar UK store that offers custom fitting sessions and a dedicated space for the brand to showcase its golf and lifestyle apparel. No other brand has combined a retail space with a dedicated fitting area like this and, naturally, it was fitting that PXG is breaking ground with this concept here in the UK.
It already has over 20 of these stores dotted around North America and this new location in Esher, Surrey, exactly mimics the experience golfers on the other side of the pond have been enjoying for years. PXG's 'mobile fitting troops', as co-founder Bob Parsons calls them, have helped build a loyal PXG fanbase across the UK, and the brand's first store will likely do even more to attract people to try PXG clubs for themselves. One of PXG's mottos is, 'Nobody makes golf clubs the way we do. Period.' I was excited to see how this mantra manifested itself when I visited its brand-new store before opening day.
The store itself is based on a rather unassuming industrial estate. It's hidden away a touch but, once you round the corner, there's no missing the front of the store and you'll be gladly greeted by a giant PXG sign and a fresh building exterior welcoming you to the venue. PXG has been based at this Surrey location for just over a year now, with the space being the brand's 'UK custom build and distribution centre', which also doubles up as its European headquarters. Any PXG club ordered in the UK since 2022 has been assembled here. The brand has now taken 3,500 square feet of this space and turned it into a dedicated retail and club-fitting experience that screams PXG from the moment you step foot inside.
I arrived at the store a week before opening day and was duly greeted with what can only be described as an Aladin's cave of PXG-sized proportions. There were so many clever touches and nods to the wider brand from the very first footstep on site. The large entryway features the Tour bags and exact club specs of co-founders Bob and Renee Parsons. To the left of the door was a framed 7-iron which was the first club to be built and assembled at the Esher factory. All of this was before I even stepped foot inside the store.
Walking through the door, it's set up like most conventional golf shops, but with a certain PXG flavour to it. While everything is leading you to the back left corner of the store where the club fittings take place, you can't help but wander through and inspect the variety of soft goods also on display. This was the first time I got to see and try on the PXG clothing for myself and the new store really showcases the apparel well. Moreover, the brand has dotted some neat accessories around that were really cool to see in person. Backpacks, wallets, tumblers, wine coolers, washbags, socks, belts, gloves, you name it and there was a PXG version of it somewhere.
The cap wall boasts every PXG cap currently in existence and even the glove wall, a place I'm normally left disappointed by in other stores as a left-hander, had a small right-hand glove perfect for me. There was pretty much an even 50-50 split in men's and women's apparel as I wandered around the shop floor, which was nice to see and that split was the same back in the two fitting bays when it came to golf clubs.
My favorite area was part of the store I personally dubbed 'the chill-out zone'. No doubt the guys and girls working at PXG London South have a sharper name for this area, but the comfy seating, table, and TV area tucked near the middle of the store gave the whole space a nice 'vibe', somewhere you'd want to hang out before or after a fitting.
After all of this, I reached the two fitting bays at the back. This is where that facility really comes into its own. Tucked away in the back corner of the facility, the two bays are huge. It's quite a dark space with black walls, but it's one that's quickly lit up by the hitting screens, both of which are powered by Trackman. I think the reason they kept the room relatively dim is to showcase the stunning back wall which houses every club head and shaft combination possible. Lit up like a halo, it glimmered in the back of the fitting area and is where all the magic will happen for those getting fitted here.
The range is vast. With all of the premium shaft options and heads available in the PXG matrix, every golfer will be catered for. Such was the variety on offer, there was even a left-handed 7-wood ready for me to have a hit with. I can only imagine how immersive the fitting experiences will be in this space. As a former club fitter myself, I can picture how much fun the PXG Master Fitters will have working with golfers.
No other brand has a space dedicated to all of its soft goods and golf clubs in one dedicated space. While some are attached to other golf clubs and facilities, this really was PXG-world and nothing else. I was told over 100 bookings have already been made for a store that is less than a day old, and I expect it to be a very popular destination for golfers.
PXG London South is now open to the public from Tuesdays to Saturdays 10 am-7 pm (9 am-5 pm on Saturdays). Bookings for a custom fitting can be made via the website or by calling 0800 066 9449.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
