Pro Takes Dig At Kevin Na Over PGA Tour Departure

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Grayson Murray has continued his long-running feud with Kevin Na by assuring his former PGA Tour colleague that he won’t be missed now he’s decided to quit and join the LIV International Series. Na confirmed at the weekend that he has “resigned from the PGA Tour”, and bitter rival Murray was quick to take to social media to assure Na that he “won’t be missed”.

The pair, both former winners on the PGA Tour, first fell out on Twitter in January, when Murray replied to a tweet from Golf Channel's Chantel McCabe. In the tweet, McCabe wrote: “Kevin Na walking in putts does not get old.” Murray’s barbed response, taking a dig at his rival’s perceived slow play, was: "Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old.” Na fired back: "U missing the cut is getting old!” and a good old fashioned Twitter spat was created.

The feud came to a head some four months later at the Mexico Open, when according to Murray, Na, still stewing from the Twitter exchange, aimed a foul-mouthed tirade at him on the practice range which involved plenty of swearing, some name calling, and would have resulted in a fight had it not been in front of a packed range of golfers, with Murray commenting he would “drop his a** right there on the range” if it wasn’t for the threat of suspension. He added at the time, “I told him, if he goes and plays in the Saudi League, no one's going to miss him on this Tour,” and Murray has taken it back to Twitter to make sure Na knows that’s the case, at least from his perspective.

Making sure he tagged Na - something that apparently irked the five-time PGA Tour winner in the original exchange - Murray quoted Na’s resignation tweet, adding: “Like I said on the range in Mexico you won’t be missed @kevinna915! @PGATOUR our rounds just got 20 min faster!”

like i said on the range in Mexico. you won’t be missed @kevinna915! @PGATOUR our rounds just got 20 min faster! https://t.co/cnh4YQcZ5GJune 5, 2022 See more

Na has earned nearly $40million on the PGA Tour, but with the threat of disciplinary measures hanging over any players who entered the first LIV event, he chose to be the first to publicly give up his position on tour. With the likes of Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia also among the entrants at Centurion, it remains to be seen whether Na’s will be the first of a flurry of resignations, or whether other players will wait and see what punishment is handed out by the PGA Tour. The first LIV Invitational Series Event will get underway at Centurion Club on Thursday with a $4 million cheque going to the winner, as well as a $25million total prize purse being available to the 48 players in attendance.