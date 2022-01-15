Shots Fired - Kevin Na And Grayson Murray Get Into Heated Twitter Spat
After Murray called out Na's pace of play at the Sony Open, Na responded in brutal fashion.
The golfing world has seen a few rivalries form over the last couple of years, most notably the Brooks Koepka - Bryson DeChambeau feud that concluded at 'The Match' in Las Vegas. That day, Koepka won comfortably, securing a 4&3 victory in the 12 hole format.
Now, following the second round of the 2022 Sony Open, an unlikely Twitter beef has surfaced, with PGA Tour winners, Kevin Na and Grayson Murray firing shots on Friday evening.
Murray, who in 2020/21, only made six cuts in 22 PGA Tour events, fired the first shot off at Na, commenting about the 38-year-old's pace of play. Na wasn't having any of it, firing a jibe back that seemed to put Murray in his place...
u missing the cut is getting old!January 15, 2022
You maybe wondering how the debacle got started? Well, it all began when reporter, Chantel McCabe, tweeted, “Kevin Na walking in putts does not get old.” The tweet obviously struck a nerve with Murray, who has a record of social media controversy, with the American quote-tweeting “Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old.”
Na responded to the call out, commenting “U missing the cut is getting old!” With the resulting insult causing PGA Tour player, Byeong An, to tweet "Somebody please call an ambulance for Grayson here"
The insults didn't stop there, with Murray sending out a few responses. “Hahah love it little guy! Would never tell me that to my face.” (He has since deleted this one.) and “If they penalized you like they should for slow play you’d never make another cut either.”
Na, who currently sits just outside the top-10 at the Sony Open, is yet to respond to Murray's tweets. However, as the weekend rounds get underway in Hawaii, we believe it is unlikely that the back-and-forth will continue.
