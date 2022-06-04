Kevin Na Officially Resigns From PGA Tour After Entering LIV Invitational Event

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On the 9th June, the first LIV Invitational Series Event will get underway at Centurion Club with a $4 million cheque going to the winner, as well as a $25 million total prize purse (opens in new tab) being available to the 48 players in attendance.

Recently, the field was announced (opens in new tab) for the first event, with Dustin Johnson headlining the inaugural tournament. However, on Saturday afternoon, it was Kevin Na, who is in the field for the event at Centurion, who spoke out about the LIV Invitational Series and the PGA Tour, with the 38-year-old releasing a statement on his social media platforms stating that he had "resigned from the PGA Tour."

A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Releasing the statement on Instagram and Twitter, the five-time PGA Tour winner wrote: "To my fan - For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it. I appreciate the platform that the Tour has provided me to play this game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it.

Recent developments in the golf professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedom to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However, to remain on the PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make up these choices about my career.

If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour. I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I'll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.

For now, please keep an eye out for LIV Golf. It is an exciting new product and I hope you will enjoy the buzz it brings to golf. I am thrilled to begin the next chapter in my golf career, starting next week at the inaugural LIV Invitations series event in London. I hope you'll continue to support me. Thanks, Kevin Na."

Kevin Na's last victory came at the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout his PGA Tour career, Na has earned almost $40 million in career earnings, with the World No. 33's last win coming at the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Now though, Na will tee it up at Centurion Club alongside the likes of Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia. Whether other players listed in the event will follow Na's resignation from the PGA Tour is yet unclear, however, it means that the American can now not be suspended and will just lose his PGA Tour status.