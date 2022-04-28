'I'd Drop His A** Right There On The Range' - Pro Describes Kevin Na Feud

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Back in January, the duo of Kevin Na and Grayson Murray were involved in a slight Twitter scuffle that perhaps many wouldn't take much notice of. Now though, four months later, Murray has revealed that perhaps that scuffle was a bit deeper than we initially thought.

Appearing on The Stripe Show podcast, the 28-year-old stated that he and Na had a slightly frosty encounter at the most recent PGA Tour event, the Mexico Open. According to Murray, the encounter involved "a lot of profanity" and a slight stand-off.

"I was hitting balls on the range, and just kind of had my head down walking to the chipping green," Murray stated. "Sure enough, I hear someone yelling and cussing at me."

Murray's last win on the PGA Tour came in 2017 at the Barbasol Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Murray continued his story, explaining that: "I won't repeat every word he (Na) said, but basically there was a lot of profanity involved, and calling me a not-so-nice word about how I should have said it to his face in person.

"He didn't like that I didn't tag him on the post, which I'm pretty sure I did. I'm pretty sure Chantel [McCabe] had already tagged him, so if I respond he's already tagged in the post, so I think it works. I'm not afraid to go at him, I'll tag him."

Although there is no visual proof of the exchange, Murray went on to add that the incident occurred in front of a packed range of golfers, with the American claiming: "I guarantee every one of them could hear what he said, and the caddies.

“I went right up to his face and held my ground, and I told him, if I wasn't going to get suspended right now I'd drop his a** right there on the range. Because what he said was very immature and I know he wouldn't have said it to me if we were just seeing each other outside of the golf course.

"It was a very immature thing to say four months later, and to do it on the range, which he knows is his safe spot, he knows that I'm not going to do anything to him, he's just provoking me."

Na has picked up five PGA Tour titles throughout his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Twitter feud occurred in January of this year when, on one Friday evening, Murray commented on a post from Golf Channel's Chantel McCabe. In the tweet, McCabe wrote: “Kevin Na walking in putts does not get old.” Obviously feeling the need to respond, Murray commented: "Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old.”

Because of the comment, Na stood his ground on the platform, with the American firing back by tweeting: "U missing the cut is getting old!” The response was soon forgotten by Murray, with the 28-year-old obviously believing the spat had also been forgotten by Na .

According to Murray though, that appeared to be not the case, with the American stating that Na allegedly shouted and cussed at him in Mexico.

Murray, who revealed in August that he was in treatment for alcoholism, said the old him might have gone ahead and actually punched Na. Fortunately, there wasn't any fisticuffs.

"It's golf, I'm going to move on and, like they say, I'm living 'rent-free' in his head right now," explained Murray. "I told him, if he goes and plays in the Saudi League, no one's going to miss him on this tour."