Mexico Open Purse And Prize Money

The Mexico Open joins the PGA Tour schedule in 2022 having previously been played on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Latinoamerica.

Whilst new to the PGA Tour circuit, the tournament is rich in history having been first contested in 1944. Al Espinosa won the first four editions of the event and remains the person with the most Mexico Open victories to date.

The country of Mexico had to wait until 1970 before it could crown one of its own when, despite turning professional just a few months prior, Ernesto Pérez Acosta claimed the first of his two Mexico Open titles. He remains the only Mexican with multiple victorious in this prestigious event.

The PGA Tour last visited Mexico in November when Viktor Hovland was victorious at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba whilst Alvaro Ortiz claimed victory in 2021 when it was played on the PGA Latinoamerica. Then named the Abierto Mexicano de Golf, Ortiz finished three shots clear of Drew Nesbitt.

Former US Open champion and World No.2 Jon Rahm headlines the field this week as he tees it up for the first time since the Masters with Abraham Ancer leading the Mexican contingent alongside Carlos Ortiz and Roberto Diaz. Rahm and Ancer are the only representatives from the top-20 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

This week will mark the seventh time Carlos and Alvaro Ortiz have played in the same tour event and the first since the 2021 US Open.

The Mexico Open will be contested on the Greg Norman designed Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta. Ahead of the arrival of the PGA Tour, the golf course has undergone significant restructure with the addition of 250 yards in length as well as the introduction of 51 new bunkers.

The golf course is visually aesthetic and generous from the tee but offers some much needed protection with undulating greens and subtle run off areas.

MEXICO OPEN PRIZE MONEY FULL BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $1,314,000.00 2 $795,700.00 3 $503,700.00 4 $357,700.00 5 $299,300.00 6 $264,625.00 7 $246,375.00 8 $228,125.00 9 $213,525.00 10 $198,925.00 11 $184,325.00 12 $169,725.00 13 $155,125.00 14 $140,525.00 15 $133,225.00 16 $125,925.00 17 $118,625.00 18 $111,325.00 19 $104,025.00 20 $96,725.00 21 $89,425.00 22 $82,125.00 23 $76,285.00 24 $70,445.00 25 $64,605.00 26 $58,765.00 27 $56,575.00 28 $54,385.00 29 $52,195.00 30 $50,005.00 31 $47,815.00 32 $45,625.00 33 $43,435.00 34 $41,610.00 35 $39,785.00 36 $37,960.00 37 $36,135.00 38 $34,675.00 39 $33,215.00 40 $31,755.00 41 $30,295.00 42 $28,835.00 43 $27,375.00 44 $25,915.00 45 $24,455.00 46 $22,995.00 47 $21,535.00 48 $20,367.00 49 $19,345.00 50 $18,761.00

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 MEXICO OPEN?

The Mexico Open has a $7.3 million purse with $1,314,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

WHO WON THE 2021 MEXICO OPEN?

