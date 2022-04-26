Mexico Open Purse And Prize Money

The Mexico Open joins the PGA Tour circuit with a $7.3 million purse up for grabs

Abraham Ancer smiles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Hibbitt
By
published

The Mexico Open joins the PGA Tour schedule in 2022 having previously been played on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Latinoamerica.

Whilst new to the PGA Tour circuit, the tournament is rich in history having been first contested in 1944. Al Espinosa won the first four editions of the event and remains the person with the most Mexico Open victories to date.

The country of Mexico had to wait until 1970 before it could crown one of its own when, despite turning professional just a few months prior, Ernesto Pérez Acosta claimed the first of his two Mexico Open titles. He remains the only Mexican with multiple victorious in this prestigious event.

The PGA Tour last visited Mexico in November when Viktor Hovland was victorious at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba whilst Alvaro Ortiz claimed victory in 2021 when it was played on the PGA Latinoamerica. Then named the Abierto Mexicano de Golf, Ortiz finished three shots clear of Drew Nesbitt. 

Former US Open champion and World No.2 Jon Rahm headlines the field this week as he tees it up for the first time since the Masters with Abraham Ancer leading the Mexican contingent alongside Carlos Ortiz and Roberto Diaz. Rahm and Ancer are the only representatives from the top-20 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

This week will mark the seventh time Carlos and Alvaro Ortiz have played in the same tour event and the first since the 2021 US Open.

The Mexico Open will be contested on the Greg Norman designed Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta. Ahead of the arrival of the PGA Tour, the golf course has undergone significant restructure with the addition of 250 yards in length as well as the introduction of 51 new bunkers.

The golf course is visually aesthetic and generous from the tee but offers some much needed protection with undulating greens and subtle run off areas. 

MEXICO OPEN PRIZE MONEY FULL BREAKDOWN

PositionPrize Money
1$1,314,000.00
2$795,700.00
3$503,700.00
4$357,700.00
5$299,300.00
6$264,625.00
7$246,375.00
8$228,125.00
9$213,525.00
10$198,925.00
11$184,325.00
12$169,725.00
13$155,125.00
14$140,525.00
15$133,225.00
16$125,925.00
17$118,625.00
18$111,325.00
19$104,025.00
20$96,725.00
21$89,425.00
22$82,125.00
23$76,285.00
24$70,445.00
25$64,605.00
26$58,765.00
27$56,575.00
28$54,385.00
29$52,195.00
30$50,005.00
31$47,815.00
32$45,625.00
33$43,435.00
34$41,610.00
35$39,785.00
36$37,960.00
37$36,135.00
38$34,675.00
39$33,215.00
40$31,755.00
41$30,295.00
42$28,835.00
43$27,375.00
44$25,915.00
45$24,455.00
46$22,995.00
47$21,535.00
48$20,367.00
49$19,345.00
50$18,761.00

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 MEXICO OPEN?

The Mexico Open has a $7.3 million purse with $1,314,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

WHO WON THE 2021 MEXICO OPEN?

This is the first Mexico Open on the PGA Tour calendar however, Alvaro Ortiz was victorious in 2021 when it was played on the PGA Latinoamerica. Then named the Abierto Mexicano de Golf, Ortiz finished three shots clear of Drew Nesbitt. 

James Hibbitt
James Hibbitt

James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.