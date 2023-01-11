Pro Denied Abu Dhabi Invite After Forgetting To Enter
Frenchman Romain Langasque has explained he’ll miss the prestigious tournament as he forgot to register
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Missing a prestigious tournament for a mundane reason, such as an injury or failing to qualify, is surely hard to take, but it must be even more galling when a simple memory lapse is the cause.
DP World Tour pro Romain Langasque has explained he won’t be appearing in next week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club for that reason. Specifically, he forgot to register for the tournament.
The Frenchman originally described his predicament on Twitter last week and pleaded for help to rectify the issue. He wrote: “Forgot to register myself in for Abu Dhabi ( my fault ). But 3 invites still available. This kind of invite can change my season, even more in a @rydercup season! #needhelp @DPWorldTour”.
Forgot to register my self in for Abu Dhabi ( my fault ). But 3 invits still available. This kind of invite can change my season , even more in a @rydercup season! #needhelp @DPWorldTourJanuary 6, 2023
At the time of his original plea, given the number of invites remaining, he may have had justification for optimism. However, according to his latest Twitter update on the situation, his hopes appeared to have been dashed. He wrote: “No invite for @ADGolfChamps… I made the mistake first but really felt that I could have had this invite… thanks @DPWorldTour for your support on this one 👌 see you all in Dubai.”
No invit for @ADGolfChamps… I made the mistake first but really felt that I could have had this invit… thanks @DPWorldTour for your support on this one 👌 see you all in dubai ☀️January 11, 2023
While the World No.256’s hopes of reaching the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club may appear slim, qualifying for the biennial event runs until 3 September, with three players qualifying via the European points list. Anyone hoping to qualify via that route will know that every tournament is precious.
Langasque has even shown recent signs his best form isn't too far away as he goes into what could be a pivotal year. He tied the course record at The Old Course, St Andrews, with a 61 in last September’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and finished tied for ninth in the Joburg Open at the end of November.
Following the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the DP World Tour moves onto another big event in the calendar, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where more precious Ryder Cup points are up for grabs. Langasque will undoubtedly have ensured that this time, no stone has been left unturned in his registration.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Social Media Goes Wild For This St Andrews Road Hole Fail
One player came a cropper trying to ricochet his ball off the wall at the world-famous Old Course hole
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Surprise Appearance In Netflix PGA Tour Trailer
The Northern Irishman makes an unexpected appearance in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix series, Full Swing
By Mike Hall • Published