Former Prime Minister Makes Hole-In-One On Camera

A hole-in-one is one of the rarest feats in golf (opens in new tab), with individuals potentially playing for years and never getting one. They are special and, often, when they do happen, it leads to jubilant celebration amongst the peers present.

That was the case during a charity event in New Zealand where, at the par 3 8th hole at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club, former New Zealand Prime Minister, John Key, holed a stunning fairway wood to much fanfare which included a certain Ryan Fox. (opens in new tab)

Ex New Zealand Prime Minister John Key making a hole-in-one on camera. Where was this ⁦@ryanfoxgolfer⁩ ? pic.twitter.com/xsparLNbYIDecember 9, 2022 See more

Attending the charity golf event in Auckland on Friday, Key was seen striking his fairway wood on camera. Once the ball left the club, the surrounding fans obviously knew it was good, with some shouting "Oh, Johnny!" before the ball landed nicely on the green and rolled into the hole.

The celebration? Well, it certainly didn't disappoint, as the former PM was swamped by his playing partners, which included multiple time DP World Tour winner Fox, Key's son Max, and All Black stars David Havilli, Anton Lienert-Brown, Will Jordan and Damian McKenzie.

The event was raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where Fox was taking on teams that included rugby players, cricketers, Olympians and politicians.

What's more, the ace took place at the fifth hole of the day for Key and led to a likely expensive tab once they made it to the bar!