President Joe Biden Accepts Role As Honorary Chairman For The 2022 Presidents Cup
The 46th President is named Honorary Chairman for the 2022 Presidents Cup
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States of America, has accepted an invitation to be Honorary Chairman of the 2022 Presidents Cup when the competition returns to the United States for the 14th staging at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20-25.
"We are thankful for President Biden’s acceptance of our invitation to serve as Honorary Chairman for the 2022 Presidents Cup with the event’s return to the United States," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. "The Presidents Cup has a long-standing tradition of hosting world leaders, spanning several decades and many countries across all party lines, and the addition of President Biden to that list of men and women will help promote and grow the event worldwide and further our efforts in unifying people through the game of golf."
The Presidents Cup, a team match play competition featuring 24 of the world’s top golfers – 12 from the United States and 12 from around the world, excluding Europe – is held biennially, and since 1996 has alternated between the United States and international venues. The U.S. Team has won 11 of the 13 Presidents Cups, and the only win by the International Team came at the 1998 edition at Royal Melbourne. A historic 17-17 tie came in 2003 when the event was held in South Africa, with the International Team captained by Gary Player.
Quail Hollow Club will be the fifth golf course in the United States to host the prestigious competition, joining Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Prince William County, Virginia (1994, 1996, 2000, 2005), TPC Harding Park in San Francisco (2009), Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (2013) and Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey (2017).
Davis Love III will lead the U.S. Team as captain for the first time in 2022 as it returns to American soil, and Trevor Immelman will lead the International Team in search of their first win since 1998.
President Biden is part of a distinguished group of world leaders who have previously held the position of Honorary Chairman at the Presidents Cup:
- 2019 – Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia
- 2017 – 45th U.S. President, Donald J. Trump
- 2015 – President Park Geun-hye, South Korea
- 2013 – 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama
- 2011 – Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Australia
- 2009 – 44th U.S. President Barack Obama
- 2007 – Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada
- 2005 – 43rd U.S. President, George W. Bush
- 2003 – President Thabo Mbeki, Republic of South Africa
- 2000 – 42nd U.S. President, William Jefferson Clinton
- 1998 – Prime Minister John Howard, Australia
- 1996 – 41st U.S. President, George H.W. Bush
- 1994 – 38th U.S. President, Gerald R. Ford
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.