20 teams, made up of Major winners and their family members, will begin their quest for the PNC Championship title at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Saturday

Defending champions, Team Langer will tee off in the final group when the 2024 PNC Championship kicks off at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Saturday.

Bernhard - who is a five-time champion, three of which were with youngest son, Jason - will go off at 10:57am ET alongside another former winning pair at this event, Vijay and Qass Singh.

The Fijian icon and his boy triumphed for the first time in 2022 before but still have some way to go in order to tie the record for the most PNC Championship victories - which still partially belongs to the German Masters winner.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie have been drawn in the group ahead, with Team Leonard for company - Justin and son, Luke - at 10:44am. Neither the Woods or Leonard family have ever held the champions' belts aloft in Florida, although Tiger and Charlie came tantalizingly close in 2021 when missing out by strokes from John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

Daly and his son hold the scoring record thanks to an extraordinary 27-under (117) on their way to victory that year.

The Daly family will be joined by David Duval and Brady Duval on the first tee at 10:18am in a group which has more than enough winning experience at this event. Beginning at 9:00am sharp, Team Trevino and Team Price will lead the 20 squads off in Orlando, Florida.

Pairs of Major winners and their family members will compete over 36 holes across Saturday and Sunday in a scramble format, with the lowest overall tally going on to lift the Willie Park Trophy - a red leather belt which was named in honor of the first father and son combination to both triumph at The Open Championship.

Below are the first-round tee times for the 2024 PNC Championship at Orlando's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

PNC CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

ET (GMT) - All Players Begin On First Tee

Tee TimePlayersPlayers
9:00am (2:00pm)Team TrevinoTeam Price
9:13am (2:13pm)Team O'MearaTeam Player
9:26am (2:26pm)Team FaldoTeam Immelman
9:39am (2:39pm)Team KucharTeam Lehman
9:52am (2:52pm)Team HarringtonTeam Cink
10:05am (3:05pm)Team AnnikaTeam Stricker
10:18am (3:18pm)Team DalyTeam Duval
10:31am (3:31pm)Team KordaTeam Couples
10:44am (3:44pm)Team WoodsTeam Leonard
10:57am (3:57pm)Team LangerTeam Singh

WHEN DO TIGER WOODS AND CHARLIE WOODS TEE OFF?

Team Woods begin round one of the 2024 PNC Championship at 10:44am on Saturday, December 21 alongside Team Leonard. Round Two tee times will be released in due course.

