From Charlie Woods To Petr Korda, Will McGee and John Daly II - Meet The Amateurs At This Week's PNC Championship

The PNC Championship is one of golf's most popular events, with the 20-team tournament featuring successful professional players and their loved ones.

The event is open to Major champions and winners of the PGA Tour's flagship event - The Players Championship - who team up with their amateur family members in a 36-hole scramble.

It has been elevated since 2020 thanks to the participation of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods and his now-15-year-old son Charlie, while there are plenty of other big draws like World No.1 Nelly Korda and five-time PNC Championship winner Bernhard Langer among many others.

Ahead of this year's event, we take a look at the 20 amateur golfers set to tee it up alongside their famous family members...

Charlie Woods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods' son Charlie is somewhat of a household name in golf now, having appeared in the PNC Championship every year since 2020.

Now 15, Woods jnr is an exciting talent with a picture perfect golf swing. He is a State champion with his high school and also made his US Junior Amateur Championship debut this year.

Every year he impresses us with his talent and last year had one of the moments of the tournament when he chipped in and gave a Tiger-esque fist pump that put a very large smile on his dad's face.

Petr Korda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly and Jessica's dad Petr is a regular in the PNC Championship, playing in the event for the fourth time in 2024.

And just like Nelly, Petr is a Major champion - having won tennis' 1998 Australian Open.

They have a best finish of T5th in the PNC, which came in 2022.

John Daly II

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John Daly II is another big name in golf now after many PNC Championship appearances. He first teed it up with dad John snr in 2018 and went on to lift the trophy in 2021, where they beat Team Woods by two.

Daly II plays for the Arkansas Razorbacks, where is a sophomore. He looks to have a bright future ahead of him after qualifying for the US Amateur this year and making his Korn Ferry Tour debut.

Carson Kuchar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar's youngest son returns to the 2024 PNC Championship after first teeing it up in 2022 and then caddying for his dad last year. It seems like Matt is rotating his two children, with the older Cameron getting the nod last year.

Carson is a solid golfer as well as a promising tennis player, hardly a surprise when his mother Sybi was a tennis coach and father Matt is also a very keen player.

Jason Langer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bernhard Langer's son Jason is a three-time winner of the PNC Championship, having won the title in 2023, 2019 and 2014. He played collegiately at the University of Pennsylvania.

Langer is a five-time champion here, having won in 2005 and 2006 with his other son, Stefan.

Connor Cink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Connor Cink won this event with his dad back in 2013.

He and his brother Reagan have both teed it up in the PNC Championship, and both of them have caddied for their father, too. Reagan was on the bag for Stewart's most recent, and possibly final, PGA Tour win at the 2021 RBC Heritage.

It appears that Stewart, like Matt Kuchar, rotates his partner each year with Connor taking the even-numbered years and Reagan on the odds.

Qass Singh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Qass Singh has been playing in this event on-and-off since 2004, and he's a past champion after winning with Vijay in 2022.

He is a fine player himself and also once caddied for his dad at The Masters in 2012 and 2013. He has also been on the bag in 2024 on the PGA Tour Champions.

Will McGee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annika Sorenstam makes her fifth PNC Championship appearance in 2024 and third with her 13-year-old son Will McGee.

The young left-hander said the event last year was "the best week of my year and life."

Izzi Stricker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Izzi Stricker is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin, where he mother Nicki and sister Bobbi are both alumni, and she enrolled after a promising junior career that including two Wisconsin Div. I State Championships.

She has winning experience on the bag, too, having caddied for Steve during his 2023 Senior PGA Championship victory.

Brady Duval

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brady Duval is a promising junior golfer with wins at the 2022 AJGA Showcase in Las Vegas and the IJGT Elite Series #1 in 2023. He also shot a course-record-equalling 61 at Bishops Gate Golf Academy in Florida, with his round featuring two eagles.

He now attends Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC, which is where Dustin Johnson attended.

Brady and dad David finished 2nd at the PNC Championship in 2023, having played in the event since 2020. He has also caddied for his father on the PGA Tour Champions.

Matthew Faldo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthew, son of six-time Major winner Sir Nick, is Director of Events at the Faldo Series, his father's global junior tour that has seen many successful players come through.

He has played in the event in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The pair are yet to crack the top 10 so will be hoping for a stronger showing this time out.

Jacob Immelman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Immelman, son of the 2008 Masters champion, will make his first ever PNC Championship appearance in 2024 alongside his dad.

Jacob is clearly a promising golfer, having almost made a hole-in-one during the 2022 Masters par 3 contest. He also shadowed his dad during his 2022 Presidents Cup captaincy, while he currently plays collegiately at Clemson University in South Carolina.

Sean Lehman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Lehman's son Sean is currently on redshirt at Cal Poly University, where he plays for the golf team. He is also a strong football player.

Sean caddied for his dad during the 2019 3M Open on the PGA Tour. He has played in the PNC Championship since 2020, finishing T5th in 2023, 2021 and 2020.

Luke Leonard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Leonard's son Luke is another promising player, having teed it up in pre-qualifying for the PGA Tour's 2024 Cognizant Classic. He's commited to Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

The Leonards finished 15th last year, which was an improvement on their T17th in 2022. They can surely continue to rise up the leaderboard as Luke improves his game.

Shaun O'Meara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaun is making his 18th PNC Championship appearance this year alongside his father who recently called time on his playing career.

The O'Mearas are yet to win or post a runner-up finish in the event but clearly enjoy their time in the tournament, with Shaun tweeting that it's "always special to have the opportunity to compete with padre."

Greg Price

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg has played in the event with his former World No.1 father since 2021.

You may remember him for his long hair, which he chopped off ahead of last year's PNC. The Prices are yet to crack the top 15 so will hope to roll some putts in this week.

Daniel Trevino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel is the grandson of the legendary six-time Major winner Lee. He has played in the event since 2020, with a best finish of T13 in 2022.

He is the co-founder of SUPER MEX golf apparel, which pays tribute to his grandfather.

Alexander Hall

Not much is known about Alexander, who is the grandson of the legendary Gary Player.

Gary has played in the PNC Championship for many years, with Alexander making his debut in 2024.

Hunter Hannemann

Another relatively unknown amateur teeing it up in the 2024 event for the first time is Hunter Hannemann, who is the 16-year-old step-son of 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples.

Couples himself is also making his first ever PNC Championship appearance this week.