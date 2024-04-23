Do The Winners Share Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money? (And What About FedEx Cup Points?)
The prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour's only team event is slightly more complicated than other tournaments
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the only team event on the PGA Tour, will make its return this week.
The purse for the event at TPC Louisiana has been given a boost from $8.6 million last year to $8.8m, meaning this year's winning team will each pocket just over $1.28m.
The prize money breakdown is slightly more complicated at the Zurich Classic, with players being paid out in an every-two-spots structure.
So the winning team will split the first and second-place earnings, while the runners-up split the third- and fourth-place earnings, and so on. FedEx Cup points are also divided out in the same manner, with the winning team each earning 400 points.
Along with the prize money and FedEx Cup points, the winners will also receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and spots at the PGA Championship and signature events, as well as next year’s Sentry and Players Championship.
However, no Official World Golf Ranking points are awarded at the tournament.
Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, who hold the 72-hole record for the tournament, will defend their 2023 title in the 160-player, 80-team field.
Rory McIlroy, who is the highest-ranked player in the field and is making his tournament debut, will pair up with his Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry – a combination that came to fruition during a celebratory lunch following their victory at Marco Simone last year.
Other notable teams include 2022 champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris, and Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin.
Three sets of brothers will also be in the field: Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard, Parker and Pierceson Coody, as well as Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick.
The unique format of the Zurich Classic will see teams will compete in a combination of fourballs (also known as best ball) in rounds one and three, and foursomes (alternative shot) in rounds two and four.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
