PNC Championship Field 2023 - Team Woods Back As Singhs Defend Title
Tiger Woods and son Charlie headline the two-day event among a field with some of the game's greats
Players with either a Major win or a Players Championship victory team up with a relative for the popular 36-hole, two-day event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida.
In recent years, the pair who have garnered the most attention have been Tiger and Charlie Woods, and that’ll be no different for this edition, with their involvement confirmed last month.
Tiger heads into the tournament after a highly encouraging return to action at the Hero World Challenge following seven months out due to ankle surgery. The 15-time Major winner completed the four rounds apparently without discomfort, while he finished ahead of US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris, who was World No.8 before his own spell out with injury.
Woods is hoping to play up to a tournament a month in 2024, and he’ll be looking for another encouraging performance before taking time away from the game to prepare for next year. As for Charlie, his fledgling career continues to show plenty of promise. Among the 14-year-old’s highlights since his last PNC Championship outing was an eight-shot win in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's Major Championship at Village Golf Course in June.
With Charlie’s impressive career trajectory and Tiger’s return to fitness, the pair will be hoping to combine for their first win at the event.
One of Tiger’s old rivals, three-time Major winner Vijay Singh, took the title in 2022 alongside son Qass and the pair are in the field again. The runners-up last year were John Daly, who teamed up with his son John Daly II, and Justin Thomas, who played with dad Mike and each is also in the 20-team field this year.
Other notable teams include Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason. Bernhard has had a record-breaking year on the PGA Tour Champions, surpassing Hale Irwin’s number of wins on the circuit with his 46th title in July. The German is hoping to match another record this week. He has triumphed four times at the PNC Championship and will draw level with leader Raymond Floyd if he makes that five this week.
Another player who has had a memorable year in seniors golf is Steve Stricker, which has included three Major wins, and he is also in the field, alongside his daughter Izzi. Six-time Major-winning legend Lee Trevino also plays, alongside his son Daniel.
There are also appearances from another six-time Major winner, Nick Faldo, who teams up with his son Matthew, while Padraig Harrington, with three Major wins, plays with his son Ciaran.
Big names from the women’s game are also participating, with World No.5 Nelly Korda joining forces with dad Petr and 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam returning to the spotlight after playing in July’s US Women’s Open. She competes alongside 12-year-old son Will McGee.
Below is the complete field for the 2023 PNC Championship.
PNC Championship Field 2023
- Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink
- John Daly and John Daly II
- David Duval and Brady Duval
- Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
- Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk
- Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen
- Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington
- Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
- Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar
- Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
- Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
- Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard
- Mark O'Meara and Shaun O'Meara
- Nick Price and Greg Price
- Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
- Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee
- Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker
- Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
- Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino
- Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods
When And Where Is The PNC Championship?
The PNC Championship takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club between 16 and 17 December. The venue, which has held the tournament since 2012, is considered one of the best courses in Orlando.
Who Gets Invited To The PNC Championship?
The tournament features 20 stars who have either won a Major or The Players Championship joining forces with with a relative. To be eligible, the pro's playing partner can't hold any playing status on a professional tour.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
