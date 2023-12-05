PNC Championship Field 2023 - Team Woods Back As Singhs Defend Title

Players with either a Major win or a Players Championship victory team up with a relative for the popular 36-hole, two-day event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida.

In recent years, the pair who have garnered the most attention have been Tiger and Charlie Woods, and that’ll be no different for this edition, with their involvement confirmed last month.

Tiger heads into the tournament after a highly encouraging return to action at the Hero World Challenge following seven months out due to ankle surgery. The 15-time Major winner completed the four rounds apparently without discomfort, while he finished ahead of US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris, who was World No.8 before his own spell out with injury.

Woods is hoping to play up to a tournament a month in 2024, and he’ll be looking for another encouraging performance before taking time away from the game to prepare for next year. As for Charlie, his fledgling career continues to show plenty of promise. Among the 14-year-old’s highlights since his last PNC Championship outing was an eight-shot win in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's Major Championship at Village Golf Course in June.

With Charlie’s impressive career trajectory and Tiger’s return to fitness, the pair will be hoping to combine for their first win at the event.

One of Tiger’s old rivals, three-time Major winner Vijay Singh, took the title in 2022 alongside son Qass and the pair are in the field again. The runners-up last year were John Daly, who teamed up with his son John Daly II, and Justin Thomas, who played with dad Mike and each is also in the 20-team field this year.

Qass and Vijay Singh are the defending champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable teams include Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason. Bernhard has had a record-breaking year on the PGA Tour Champions, surpassing Hale Irwin’s number of wins on the circuit with his 46th title in July. The German is hoping to match another record this week. He has triumphed four times at the PNC Championship and will draw level with leader Raymond Floyd if he makes that five this week.

Another player who has had a memorable year in seniors golf is Steve Stricker, which has included three Major wins, and he is also in the field, alongside his daughter Izzi. Six-time Major-winning legend Lee Trevino also plays, alongside his son Daniel.

There are also appearances from another six-time Major winner, Nick Faldo, who teams up with his son Matthew, while Padraig Harrington, with three Major wins, plays with his son Ciaran.

Big names from the women’s game are also participating, with World No.5 Nelly Korda joining forces with dad Petr and 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam returning to the spotlight after playing in July’s US Women’s Open. She competes alongside 12-year-old son Will McGee.

Will McGee and Annika Sorenstam team up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the complete field for the 2023 PNC Championship.

PNC Championship Field 2023

Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

John Daly and John Daly II

David Duval and Brady Duval

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard

Mark O'Meara and Shaun O'Meara

Nick Price and Greg Price

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

When And Where Is The PNC Championship? The PNC Championship takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club between 16 and 17 December. The venue, which has held the tournament since 2012, is considered one of the best courses in Orlando.