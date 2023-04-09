Phil Mickelson And Jordan Spieth Fire Better Ball Score Of 58 At The Masters

On Sunday, Phil Mickelson made history at Augusta National with his final round 65 the lowest score in Masters history by anyone over the age of 50. It was a stunning display from 'Lefty', who fired five birdies in his final seven holes to reach eight-under for the tournament and set the clubhouse target.

It wasn't just Mickelson who was flying on Sunday though, with his playing partner, Jordan Spieth, also enjoying a fantastic day as his six-under-par round was just one shot more than his 52-year-old fellow countryman.

Spieth and Mickelson shake hands on the 18th green (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such was the performance from the pair, their better ball score for the day was an incredible 14-under-par, which translates to a round of 58! Simply stunning golf from two players who vaulted up the leaderboard on Sunday.

So, how did the better ball round of 58 take place? Well, Spieth opened up proceedings with a birdie at the first, with both men making up shots at the second. From there, we saw a lull of two pars as a birdie from Spieth at the fifth got the pair back on track.

Mickelson then got in on the action with back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh, with Spieth one-upping his playing partner as he birdied the eighth, ninth and tenth. Unfortunately, the run ended on the 11th, as both parred the hole, but madness was about to ensue again.

Mickelson celebrates his birdie putt on the 18th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ham and egging perfectly, Mickelson produced birdies at the 12th and 13th as Spieth birdied the 14th and 15th. A par yet again came at the 16th but, with a birdie on the 17th, Mickelson finished his round, as well as the pairs combined round, with style, rolling in a lengthy birdie putt to huge fanfare on the 18th hole.

Speaking to Sarah Stirk on Sky Sports following his round, Mickelson stated that it was “the most fun I can have playing golf”, with the LIV golfer's result just his third top 10 since his third Masters victory in 2010.