Phil Mickelson And Jordan Spieth Fire Better Ball Score Of 58 At The Masters
The American duo tore Augusta National apart on Sunday, as both carded rounds of 65 and 66 respectively
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
On Sunday, Phil Mickelson made history at Augusta National with his final round 65 the lowest score in Masters history by anyone over the age of 50. It was a stunning display from 'Lefty', who fired five birdies in his final seven holes to reach eight-under for the tournament and set the clubhouse target.
It wasn't just Mickelson who was flying on Sunday though, with his playing partner, Jordan Spieth, also enjoying a fantastic day as his six-under-par round was just one shot more than his 52-year-old fellow countryman.
Such was the performance from the pair, their better ball score for the day was an incredible 14-under-par, which translates to a round of 58! Simply stunning golf from two players who vaulted up the leaderboard on Sunday.
So, how did the better ball round of 58 take place? Well, Spieth opened up proceedings with a birdie at the first, with both men making up shots at the second. From there, we saw a lull of two pars as a birdie from Spieth at the fifth got the pair back on track.
Mickelson then got in on the action with back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh, with Spieth one-upping his playing partner as he birdied the eighth, ninth and tenth. Unfortunately, the run ended on the 11th, as both parred the hole, but madness was about to ensue again.
Ham and egging perfectly, Mickelson produced birdies at the 12th and 13th as Spieth birdied the 14th and 15th. A par yet again came at the 16th but, with a birdie on the 17th, Mickelson finished his round, as well as the pairs combined round, with style, rolling in a lengthy birdie putt to huge fanfare on the 18th hole.
Speaking to Sarah Stirk on Sky Sports following his round, Mickelson stated that it was “the most fun I can have playing golf”, with the LIV golfer's result just his third top 10 since his third Masters victory in 2010.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Phil Mickelson Shoots Historic 65 At The Masters
Mickelson's incredible final round of 65 gave him the clubhouse lead at Augusta
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Sahith Theegala Reproduces Replica Of Tiger Woods' Masters Chip In
At the 16th hole, Theegala produced a chip in that was a near replica of Tiger Woods' iconic shot from 2005
By Matt Cradock • Published