Max Greyserman Handed One-Stroke Penalty In Unusual Rules Incident At Biltmore Championship

Max Greyserman has been assessed a one-stroke penalty at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
The American was preparing to take his second shot in the fairway at the par-4 ninth at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove.
As Greyserman addressed the ball and drew his club back slightly, the ball moved, as confirmed by TV footage.
After a lengthy discussion with a rules official, Greyserman was handed a one-stroke penalty after being deemed to have caused his ball at rest to move.
Greyserman went on to make a bogey at the ninth - his first of the day - dealing a blow to his hopes of claiming his maiden PGA Tour title.
At the time of the incident, he was just two back of co-leaders Ricky Castillo, Jacob Bridgeman and Neal Shipley.
In the immediate aftermath, he appeared untroubled by the decision, bouncing back with his fourth birdie of the day at the 10th to return to 19 under.
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However, back-to-back bogeys followed at the 11th and 12th, leaving his hopes hanging by a thread.
Bizarrely, it wasn’t the first time during the week that Greyserman had been involved in a similar situation.
During the third round, at the 12th, his ball also appeared to move very slightly after he addressed the ball.
However, on that occasion, he wasn’t deemed to have been responsible for the movement.
Greyserman's penalty came just eight days after Haotong Li was assessed a one-stroke penalty under Rule 9.4b during the third round of the Amgen Irish Open, also after being deemed to have caused his ball at rest to move.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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