Max Greyserman Handed One-Stroke Penalty In Unusual Rules Incident At Biltmore Championship

Max Greyserman has been assessed a one-stroke penalty at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

The American was preparing to take his second shot in the fairway at the par-4 ninth at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove.

As Greyserman addressed the ball and drew his club back slightly, the ball moved, as confirmed by TV footage.

After a lengthy discussion with a rules official, Greyserman was handed a one-stroke penalty after being deemed to have caused his ball at rest to move.

Greyserman went on to make a bogey at the ninth - his first of the day - dealing a blow to his hopes of claiming his maiden PGA Tour title.

At the time of the incident, he was just two back of co-leaders Ricky Castillo, Jacob Bridgeman and Neal Shipley.

Greyserman was two behind three players, including Neal Shipley, at the time of the violation (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the immediate aftermath, he appeared untroubled by the decision, bouncing back with his fourth birdie of the day at the 10th to return to 19 under.

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However, back-to-back bogeys followed at the 11th and 12th, leaving his hopes hanging by a thread.

Bizarrely, it wasn’t the first time during the week that Greyserman had been involved in a similar situation.

During the third round, at the 12th, his ball also appeared to move very slightly after he addressed the ball.

However, on that occasion, he wasn’t deemed to have been responsible for the movement.

Greyserman's penalty came just eight days after Haotong Li was assessed a one-stroke penalty under Rule 9.4b during the third round of the Amgen Irish Open, also after being deemed to have caused his ball at rest to move.