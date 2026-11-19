There are 25 Rules of Golf and each have plenty of sub-sections that help us play the game fairly and on an equal footing. But which ones would we change?

The sport's Rules, set by the R&A and USGA, do change from time to time, to either simplify them or make tweaks when things don't quite work as well as they should.

The last major golf Rule changes were in 2019, where notable amendments included dropping from knee-high instead of shoulder-height and reducing the maximum ball-search time from five to three-minutes. There were also tweaks in 2023, with revisions tending to come every four years.

So what could be next?

Rule changes are a constant topic of debate in clubhouses around the world, so I asked my colleagues which ones they'd make adjustments to, and they had some very interesting suggestions. Let us know which Rules you'd like to change in the comments section below.

Which Rules of Golf would we change?

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flooded bunkers

I’ve always had a problem with having to take a penalty drop from a bunker if there’s casual water inside.

I understand that bunkers are supposed to be hazards, but having to take a one-stroke penalty to drop outside a flat fairway bunker with no lip, or a greenside trap that doesn’t present a particularly difficult shot, is more than a touch galling.

In some cases, especially around the green, hitting over a bunker is actually more daunting than playing from within it.

Fairway divots

I also think the ‘play it as it lies’ rule needs to be modified so players don’t have to hit from a divot in the fairway.

It’s hard enough to find the short grass, especially if you’re an erratic mid-handicapper, and I’ve always found it unfair that someone could be denied a clean lie on the fairway while another player is able to take relief from an obstruction way offline

Joel Tadman Social Links Navigation Deputy Editor

Out of bounds

The penalty of hitting three off the tee is far too harsh, which is disproportionate when compared with a penalty area that are often very similar hazards.

Treat it like a red-staked penalty area but as a no play zone (to stop people looking for their ball and holding up play) - agree a point of entry, take a two club length drop and play your third from there.

It speeds up play by having to not make the dreaded walk back to the tee

Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Commercial Content Editor

Lost balls

The first rule I’d change is around lost balls. I had a situation on a golf course recently where my ball landed left of the fairway on a bank of deep rough. I saw it go in and my playing partners all saw it go in.

Therefore, the idea that between four of us we wouldn’t find it in a relatively small area was unthinkable. When we eventually arrived, the grass was thicker than we had anticipated and the ball was lost forever.

Considering there were three witnesses to the specific location of entry, I was very frustrated that I was out of options.

I’d have loved a penalty drop in that scenario - so why can’t that be awarded when we all know exactly where the ball met its end?

Blind shots

The second rule I’d change is to do with blind approach/tee shots. When you cannot see the full flight of your ball and you are at the whim of the elements, the bounce and the odd bad ricochet off a rake (speaking from experience), how can you prepare for a potentially lost ball?

You aren’t going to hit a provisional every single time just in case, so what’s the solution? I would place a drop zone beyond the blind spot, where a player can take a penalty drop (as they would on a par 3 when hitting into a penalty area) and play from there.

Sometimes, you can hit a good shot that gets a bad result. When you add into the mix that you have no idea what happened to it at the end of its flight, it all becomes a bit of a lottery!

Matt Cradock Social Links Navigation Equipment Writer

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Maximum amount of golf clubs should be reduced

I’ve spoken about this before, but I feel 14 golf clubs in the bag is far too many and that the maximum amount should be between 8-10.

It almost seems there is a club for every scenario now and, personally, having a limit on the number will really make you think about your set-up and game. It would also encourage shot-making, reduce the cost of compiling a set of clubs and potentially lead to more fun.

Playing a shot when taking relief

I’ll admit that even I have slightly bent the rules to get free relief from a cart path, but going forward I think that relief rule must be policed better.

What I mean is that if you are manipulating your stance or shot, e.g. playing left-handed to take relief from a cart path, then you must play the next shot in the way that you were going to to take relief.

It doesn’t seem overly fair when someone gets a free drop after saying they would play left-handed, only to then pull out a fairway wood because they now have a clear line to the green.

Personally, if you were granted relief, then you must play the next shot in the same way, since that’s obviously what you had in mind originally...

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

‘Provisional’

If you’ve hit a drive into or at least towards some trouble and you reach for another golf ball, everyone knows it’s not a free drop and you're choosing to play a provisional. I’m not hitting another one for a laugh. Why on earth does the procedure have to be so archaic?

“I’m going to hit another one just in case” or “I’m going to hit a provisional” are phrases that can easily be forgotten when your head is scrambled from hitting a wayward shot that you know might not be found.

Let’s drag golf out of the dark ages and use a bit of common sense for once. Which brings me nicely to my next point…

Advice

If I’m trying to beat someone at golf, I’m probably not going to give them any advice. Mind you, if you’re listening to me then you’ve got bigger problems.

Anyway, I don’t understand why giving someone a tip or advice on club selection should penalize me in the form of a stroke.

If I tell them which club to hit and they listen, consequently hitting a better shot, then that’s my penalty!

I’d also argue that if we want to “grow the game” - as the vomit-inducing phrase goes - then openly speaking to each other about how to improve might be a good way of doing it.

Put simply, I cannot understand why either of the aforementioned suggestions even exist in the game. Really, what’s the point?!

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation Engagement Editor

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Out of bounds

I completely agree with Joel's earlier suggestion. Hitting a ball out of bounds and being forced to take stroke-and-distance relief is a huge penalty.

I think this is too harsh, and would like to see it changed to a two club-length drop from the point of where it crossed the line as per yellow stakes.

Sometimes you hit a ball miles out of bounds but occasionally you might have only just rolled out or your ball has taken an unlucky bounce, so it can be an incredibly costly, and almost unfair, penalty.

Hole-in-one drinks

Okay, this is not necessarily a 'Rule' so to speak but more of a traditional 'golfing custom', but my second choice will be the act of buying the entire clubhouse drinks when you make a hole-in-one.

Sorry to be a downer but not everyone can afford a bar bill in the hundreds to 'celebrate' a true golfing milestone. I think you should be the one getting free drinks, not the other way round!

I have seen it multiple times where making an ace, especially in a competition, can actually ruin someone's day due to the huge cost they're about to incur!

Conor Keenan Social Links Navigation Gear & Ecommerce Writer

TIO

My first change related to tour golf, as I believe TIO [Temporary Immovable Obstruction] in professional events needs a serious rethink.

Players are rewarded for being SO far off line that they get a cushy free drop often onto a nice lie, meaning the penalty for missing the fairway by 25 yards is often a lot more lenient than missing by five yards.

Hospitality tent or grandstand in your way? Tough. Hit your ball or take a penalty drop.

Wrong ball

Maybe I’m saying this because it happened to me during Captain’s Day last year, but I feel the penalty for playing the wrong ball is rather harsh.

Mistakes happen, and especially if you call it on yourself, a two-stroke penalty feels rather heavy handed.

A loss of hole in matchplay feels extremely harsh. A one-shot penalty would suffice, but I wouldn’t mind simply no penalty, as long as you find your original ball.

What do you make of our suggestions and which Rules of Golf would you change? Join the conversation below...