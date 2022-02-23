PGA Tour Refuses To Comment On Phil Mickelson Suspension

The PGA Tour has said it "does not plan to comment" on an alleged Phil Mickelson suspension following his outspoken remarks and his use of the rumoured Saudi-backed Super League for leverage.

Mickelson has dominated the golf headlines of late. He first confirmed an approach from the Saudis amid ongoing speculation of a breakaway tour and stated that "pretty much every player in the top-100 had been contacted." He would go on to describe the PGA Tour’s approach to player media rights, which is a key component in his backing of the rumoured breakaway league, as "obnoxious greed." One PGA Tour spokesperson said, “Phil’s making stuff up that’s just not true.”

Mickelson’s comments did not stop there. In an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s upcoming book, titled ‘Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar’ the six-time major winner made it clear he thinks it’s merely an attempt to ‘sportwash’ Saudi-Arabia’s reputation. “They’re scary mother*****s to get involved with,” he said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and US resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?” Mickelson added, “the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the Saudi-backed Super League] to succeed but just the idea of it allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

Lefty's comments were not well received amongst his peers. Rory McIlroy described Mickelson’s comments as “naïve, selfish, egotistical and ignorant” whilst Brandel Chamblee, Analyst at the Golf Channel, labelled Mickelson a "highly paid ventriloquist puppet."

It has left everyone in the golfing world wondering where the once beloved thumb raiser goes from here. In a statement, the reigning PGA champion said he was "deeply sorry" for his choice of words which he "sincerely" regretted. Lefty added, "I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be." It is not yet known when we can expect to see Lefty compete again, but most likely at the Masters in April.