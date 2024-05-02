PGA Tour Pro To Use Two 4-Irons At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Professional golfers often change their equipment set-up to meet the various challenges that lie ahead and, at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Wesley Bryan has reportedly done just that, as the PGA Tour winner is using two 4-irons this week.

Bryan's bag at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson (Image credit: GolfWRX.com)

You may wonder, why? Well, the reason is actually very simple, as Bryan, who secured a runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship in April, stated it's down to his yardage gapping.

Using a mixed set of Takomo 301 MB and 301 CB irons, Bryan explained to GolfWRX.com that the 301 CB 6-iron goes around 195-200 yards, whilst his Takomo 101U driving iron, which he recently started testing, goes 220 yards and his Titleist T200 4-iron goes about 235 yards.

Speaking about the new driving iron, the 34-year-old stated: "It’s super forgiving and launches high, and it has a bit longer of a profile to where it looks really good. If people are willing to play something that doesn’t have an expensive price tag on their club, it outperforms the Srixon (driving iron). I just made it like 2 degrees weaker. Basically, that gap from 205 to 225, I was in a little bit of a dead space, so I’m going to try and fill that gap better."

Bryan (left) during a practice round at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, the likes of World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson have made putter changes and, in the case of Bryan, that's also happened, as he has opted to use a putter that Mickelson has also put in the bag.

Now wielding the L.A.B Golf DF3 putter, Bryan claimed that: “It’s so stable," with the American putting it into the bag on Tuesday. Looking to add to his recent second place success, Bryan tees it up alongside Nick Watney and Josh Teater for round one and two of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Thursday and Friday.