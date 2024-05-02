PGA Tour Pro To Use Two 4-Irons At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Wesley Bryan will be using a different set up at TPC Craig Ranch, with the American reportedly using two 4-irons

Wesley Bryan hits a tee shot with a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Professional golfers often change their equipment set-up to meet the various challenges that lie ahead and, at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Wesley Bryan has reportedly done just that, as the PGA Tour winner is using two 4-irons this week.

A close up of Wesley Bryan's golf bag

Bryan's bag at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

(Image credit: GolfWRX.com)

You may wonder, why? Well, the reason is actually very simple, as Bryan, who secured a runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship in April, stated it's down to his yardage gapping.

Using a mixed set of Takomo 301 MB and 301 CB irons, Bryan explained to GolfWRX.com that the 301 CB 6-iron goes around 195-200 yards, whilst his Takomo 101U driving iron, which he recently started testing, goes 220 yards and his Titleist T200 4-iron goes about 235 yards.

Speaking about the new driving iron, the 34-year-old stated: "It’s super forgiving and launches high, and it has a bit longer of a profile to where it looks really good. If people are willing to play something that doesn’t have an expensive price tag on their club, it outperforms the Srixon (driving iron). I just made it like 2 degrees weaker. Basically, that gap from 205 to 225, I was in a little bit of a dead space, so I’m going to try and fill that gap better."

Wesley Bryan reacts to a chip shot

Bryan (left) during a practice round at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, the likes of World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson have made putter changes and, in the case of Bryan, that's also happened, as he has opted to use a putter that Mickelson has also put in the bag.

Now wielding the L.A.B Golf DF3 putter, Bryan claimed that: “It’s so stable," with the American putting it into the bag on Tuesday. Looking to add to his recent second place success, Bryan tees it up alongside Nick Watney and Josh Teater for round one and two of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Thursday and Friday.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸