Sergio Garcia Makes Putter Change To Relaunched Model Brand At LIV Golf Adelaide

The Spaniard has swapped his putter yet again in Australia, with Garcia reportedly using a model from Dunlop Sports' relaunched 'Never Compromise Reserve' line

Sergio Garcia walks on the green
(Image credit: X:@thegolfeditor & Dunlop Sports)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Putting is a personal thing and, with so many different types of putters on the market, it can take time to find the correct one... In the case of Sergio Garcia, the Major winner has made yet another change to the flatstick, which we believe is his third putter in three months.

At LIV Golf Mayakoba in February, Garcia was spotted using a brand new putter, specifically the Golfyr Maker, with the 44-year-old then seen using the Scotty Cameron TN3 putter, a model which Garcia has wielded often throughout his incredible career.

Now though, at LIV Golf Adelaide, Garcia has bought out a third model, specifically the recently relaunched 'Never Compromise Reserve NC Contrast Model 4s' from Dunlop Sports. 

First reported by Mike McAllister, LIV Golf's Editorial Director, Garcia is the first player to use a putter from the brand, with the model type only relaunching recently in January 2024.

According to Dunlop Sports: "The Never Compromise experience is built around a unique length-fitting process". Essentially a length-fitting tool is used to determine and help each golfer address the ball with correct setup and posture. From there, the putter length is cut precisely to a quarter inch, with golfers able to choose their specific head shape and finish.

Chuck Thiry, who is the Vice President of XXIO, spoke about the re-release in January 2024, stating: "We’re excited to be able to bring back the Never Compromise line and give golfers the opportunity to get a hand-built, fully custom putter fit entirely for their stroke. Putters are the most used club in the bag, and it’s the one golfers often don’t think to get fit for. With Never Compromise, golfers can simplify their mechanics and produce better results on the greens."

A post shared by Fireballs GC (@fireballsgc_)

A photo posted by on

Image 1 of 4
The Never Compromise Reserve NC Contrast Putter – Model 4S on a white background
(Image credit: Dunlop Sports)

The model that Garcia is using this week, (we are unsure if this is a permanent switch), is the Never Compromise Reserve NC Contrast Putter – Model 4S, which has a winged mallet design and is paired with a slant neck hosel and contrasting alignment system. It is apparently best suited for those with a slight arc stroke and retails for just under $450.

Going into the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide, Garcia sits at level-par for the event and in a tie for 48th position. Although the Spaniard is struggling, he has had a number of good results in 2024, including two runner-up finishes at Mayakoba and Miami. At both those events, Garcia lost in a playoff.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸