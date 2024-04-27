Sergio Garcia Makes Putter Change To Relaunched Model Brand At LIV Golf Adelaide
The Spaniard has swapped his putter yet again in Australia, with Garcia reportedly using a model from Dunlop Sports' relaunched 'Never Compromise Reserve' line
Putting is a personal thing and, with so many different types of putters on the market, it can take time to find the correct one... In the case of Sergio Garcia, the Major winner has made yet another change to the flatstick, which we believe is his third putter in three months.
At LIV Golf Mayakoba in February, Garcia was spotted using a brand new putter, specifically the Golfyr Maker, with the 44-year-old then seen using the Scotty Cameron TN3 putter, a model which Garcia has wielded often throughout his incredible career.
Now though, at LIV Golf Adelaide, Garcia has bought out a third model, specifically the recently relaunched 'Never Compromise Reserve NC Contrast Model 4s' from Dunlop Sports.
Sergio Garcia has a Never Compromise Reserve NC Contrast Model 4s putter in his bag for Adelaide.He's the first #LIVGolf player to use a custom-fitted putter from Dunlop Sports' recently relaunched brand.He used a Scotty Cameron Prototype El Nino in Miami and the Masters. pic.twitter.com/dLevXDLkUBApril 25, 2024
First reported by Mike McAllister, LIV Golf's Editorial Director, Garcia is the first player to use a putter from the brand, with the model type only relaunching recently in January 2024.
According to Dunlop Sports: "The Never Compromise experience is built around a unique length-fitting process". Essentially a length-fitting tool is used to determine and help each golfer address the ball with correct setup and posture. From there, the putter length is cut precisely to a quarter inch, with golfers able to choose their specific head shape and finish.
Chuck Thiry, who is the Vice President of XXIO, spoke about the re-release in January 2024, stating: "We’re excited to be able to bring back the Never Compromise line and give golfers the opportunity to get a hand-built, fully custom putter fit entirely for their stroke. Putters are the most used club in the bag, and it’s the one golfers often don’t think to get fit for. With Never Compromise, golfers can simplify their mechanics and produce better results on the greens."
A post shared by Fireballs GC (@fireballsgc_)
A photo posted by on
The model that Garcia is using this week, (we are unsure if this is a permanent switch), is the Never Compromise Reserve NC Contrast Putter – Model 4S, which has a winged mallet design and is paired with a slant neck hosel and contrasting alignment system. It is apparently best suited for those with a slight arc stroke and retails for just under $450.
Going into the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide, Garcia sits at level-par for the event and in a tie for 48th position. Although the Spaniard is struggling, he has had a number of good results in 2024, including two runner-up finishes at Mayakoba and Miami. At both those events, Garcia lost in a playoff.
