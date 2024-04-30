CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Jordan Spieth is in a group with defending champion Jason Day in the first two rounds of the TPC Craig Ranch tournament
The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
With just two weeks until the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, it's not surprising that Jordan Spieth has opted to compete this week. The American has three Major wins in his career, but he has yet to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. If he does that in mid-May, he will achieve a career Grand Slam, and this tournament offers the perfect opportunity for him to work on his game in the build-up.
He is part of a strong group in the opening two rounds, playing alongside defending champion Jason Day and two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im. The three begin the first round at 8.45am ET (1.45pm BST) with a tee time of 1.55pm ET (6.55pm BST) in the second round.
Another eye-catching group features three-time PGA Tour Tom Kim, who is alongside Camilo Villegas, who has five wins on the PGA Tour, and Mackenzie Hughes, who has two.
The group gets underway at 8.34m ET (1.34pm BST) in the first round, with a start time of 1.44m ET (6.44pm BST) in the second round.
Former World No.1 Adam Scott is also participating. He is in a group with four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim and a two-time champion of the tournament, KH Lee. The three get going at 1.55pm ET (6.55pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 8.45pm ET (1.45pm BST) in the second round.
Below are details of the notable groups and tee times for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson - Notable Groups
ET (BST)
Round One
- 8.34am (1.34pm): Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8.45am (1.45pm): Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
- 1.55pm (6.55pm): Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott
Round Two
- 8.45pm (1.45pm): Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott
- 1.44am (6.44pm): Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1.55pm (6.55pm): Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu/Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower
- 8.01am (1.01pm): Cody Gribble, Sean O'Hair, Ben Griffin/C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg
- 8.12am (1.12pm): Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater/Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor
- 8.23am (1.23pm): Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ/Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger
- 8.34am (1.34pm): Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar/Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8.45am (1.45pm): Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell/Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
- 8.56am (1.56pm): Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid/Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim
- 9.07am (2.07pm): Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton/James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery
- 9.18am (2.18pm): Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren/Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles
- 9.29am (2.29pm): Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda/Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn
- 9.40am (2.40pm): Jimmy Stanger, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick/Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr, Max McGreevy
- 9.51am (2.51pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter/Thorbjørn Olesen, Wilson Furr, Peter Kuest
- 10.02am (3.02pm): Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger/Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski/Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young
- 1.11pm (6.11pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu/Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 1.22pm (6.22pm): Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall/Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens
- 1.33pm (6.33pm): Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk/Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen
- 1.44pm (6.44pm): Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An/Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker
- 1.55pm (6.55pm): Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott/Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson
- 2.06pm (7.06pm): Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee/Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon
- 2.17pm (7.17pm): Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak/Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore
- 2.28pm (7.28pm): S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander/Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai
- 2.39pm (7.39pm): Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith
- 2.50pm (7.50pm): Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody/Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk
- 3.01pm (801pm): Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa/Ben Silverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall
- 3.12pm (8.12pm): David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins/Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round Two
ET (BST) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski/Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young
- 8.01am (1.01pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu/Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 8.12am (1.12pm): Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall/Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens
- 8.23am (1.23pm): Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk/Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen
- 8.34am (1.34pm): Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An/Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker
- 8.45am (1.45pm): Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott/Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson
- 8.56am (1.56pm): Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee/Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon
- 9.07am (2.07pm): Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak/Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore
- 9.18am (2.18pm): S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander/Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai
- 9.29am (2.29pm): Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith
- 9.40am (2.40pm): Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody/Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk
- 9.51am (2.51pm): Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa/Ben Silverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall
- 10.02am (3.02pm): David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins/Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu/Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower
- 1.11pm (6.11pm): Cody Gribble, Sean O'Hair, Ben Griffin/C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg
- 1.22pm (6.22pm): Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater/Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor
- 1.33pm (6.33pm): Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ/Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger
- 1.44pm (6.44pm): Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar/Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1.55pm (6.55pm): Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell/Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
- 2.06pm (7.06pm): Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid/Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim
- 2.17pm (7.17pm): Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton/James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery
- 2.28pm (7.28pm): Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren/Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles
- 2.39pm (7.39pm): Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda/Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn
- 2.50pm (7.50pm): Jimmy Stanger, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick/Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr, Max McGreevy
- 3.01pm (801pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter/Thorbjørn Olesen, Wilson Furr, Peter Kuest
- 3.12pm (8.12pm): Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger/Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim
How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The US
All times ET
Thursday 2 May: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 3 May:4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 2 May: 12.45pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.15pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday 3 May: 12.45pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.45pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
