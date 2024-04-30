CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

With just two weeks until the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, it's not surprising that Jordan Spieth has opted to compete this week. The American has three Major wins in his career, but he has yet to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. If he does that in mid-May, he will achieve a career Grand Slam, and this tournament offers the perfect opportunity for him to work on his game in the build-up.

He is part of a strong group in the opening two rounds, playing alongside defending champion Jason Day and two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im. The three begin the first round at 8.45am ET (1.45pm BST) with a tee time of 1.55pm ET (6.55pm BST) in the second round.

Another eye-catching group features three-time PGA Tour Tom Kim, who is alongside Camilo Villegas, who has five wins on the PGA Tour, and Mackenzie Hughes, who has two.

The group gets underway at 8.34m ET (1.34pm BST) in the first round, with a start time of 1.44m ET (6.44pm BST) in the second round.

Tom Kim is in a group with Camillo Villegas and Mackenzie Hughes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World No.1 Adam Scott is also participating. He is in a group with four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim and a two-time champion of the tournament, KH Lee. The three get going at 1.55pm ET (6.55pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 8.45pm ET (1.45pm BST) in the second round.

Below are details of the notable groups and tee times for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson - Notable Groups

ET (BST)

Round One

8.34am (1.34pm): Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 8.45am (1.45pm): Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im 1.55pm (6.55pm): Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

Round Two

8.45pm (1.45pm): Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott 1.44am (6.44pm): Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 1.55pm (6.55pm): Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

Jason Day defends his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE

7.50am (12.50pm): Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu/Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu/Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower 8.01am (1.01pm): Cody Gribble, Sean O'Hair, Ben Griffin/C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

Cody Gribble, Sean O'Hair, Ben Griffin/C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg 8.12am (1.12pm ) : Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater/Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

) Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater/Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor 8.23am (1.23pm): Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ/Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ/Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger 8.34am (1.34pm): Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar/Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar/Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 8.45am (1.45pm): Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell/Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell/Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im 8.56am (1.56pm): Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid/Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid/Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim 9.07am (2.07pm): Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton/James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery

Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton/James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery 9.18am (2.18pm): Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren/Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren/Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles 9.29am (2.29pm): Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda/Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda/Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn 9.40am (2.40pm): Jimmy Stanger, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick/Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr, Max McGreevy

Jimmy Stanger, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick/Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr, Max McGreevy 9.51am (2.51pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter/Thorbjørn Olesen, Wilson Furr, Peter Kuest

Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter/Thorbjørn Olesen, Wilson Furr, Peter Kuest 10.02am (3.02pm): Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger/Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger/Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim 1.00pm (6.00pm): Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski/Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski/Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young 1.11pm (6.11pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu/Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu/Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson 1.22pm (6.22pm): Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall/Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall/Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens 1.33pm (6.33pm): Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk/Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk/Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen 1.44pm (6.44pm): Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An/Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An/Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker 1.55pm (6.55pm): Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott/Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott/Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson 2.06pm (7.06pm): Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee/Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee/Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon 2.17pm (7.17pm): Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak/Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak/Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore 2.28pm (7.28pm): S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander/Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander/Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai 2.39pm (7.39pm): Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith 2.50pm (7.50pm): Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody/Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk

Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody/Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk 3.01pm (801pm): Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa/Ben Silverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa/Ben Silverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall 3.12pm (8.12pm): David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins/Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE

7.50am (12.50pm): Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski/Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski/Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young 8.01am (1.01pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu/Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu/Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson 8.12am (1.12pm): Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall/Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall/Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens 8.23am (1.23pm): Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk/Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk/Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen 8.34am (1.34pm): Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An/Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An/Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker 8.45am (1.45pm): Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott/Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott/Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson 8.56am (1.56pm): Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee/Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee/Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon 9.07am (2.07pm): Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak/Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak/Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore 9.18am (2.18pm): S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander/Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander/Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai 9.29am (2.29pm): Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith 9.40am (2.40pm): Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody/Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk

Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody/Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk 9.51am (2.51pm): Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa/Ben Silverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa/Ben Silverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall 10.02am (3.02pm): David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins/Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut

David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins/Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut 1.00pm (6.00pm): Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu/Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu/Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower 1.11pm (6.11pm): Cody Gribble, Sean O'Hair, Ben Griffin/C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

Cody Gribble, Sean O'Hair, Ben Griffin/C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg 1.22pm (6.22pm): Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater/Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater/Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor 1.33pm (6.33pm): Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ/Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ/Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger 1.44pm (6.44pm): Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar/Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar/Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 1.55pm (6.55pm): Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell/Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell/Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im 2.06pm (7.06pm): Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid/Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid/Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim 2.17pm (7.17pm): Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton/James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery

Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton/James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery 2.28pm (7.28pm): Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren/Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren/Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles 2.39pm (7.39pm): Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda/Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda/Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn 2.50pm (7.50pm): Jimmy Stanger, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick/Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr, Max McGreevy

Jimmy Stanger, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick/Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr, Max McGreevy 3.01pm (801pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter/Thorbjørn Olesen, Wilson Furr, Peter Kuest

Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter/Thorbjørn Olesen, Wilson Furr, Peter Kuest 3.12pm (8.12pm): Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger/Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The US

All times ET

Thursday 2 May: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 3 May:4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 2 May: 12.45pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.15pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 3 May: 12.45pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.45pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 4 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)