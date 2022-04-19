PGA Tour Pro Requests Saudi Golf League Release

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Per a report by Golfweek, multiple sources have revealed that Robert Garrigus has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play in the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Club in June 2022.

PGA Tour players are required to submit applications to play in alternate Tour events at least 45 days prior to the first round of the tournament. With the London event in mind, players must submit their requests by 25 April 2022.

The PGA Tour declined to comment on the American's request to play in the event, as did Garrigus' agent. The 44-year old is in the field at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this week, where he will play alongside Tommy Gainey.

Having joined the Tour in 2006, Garrigus has earned just a single victory to date - the 2010 Children's Miracle Network Classic. The American has not featured in a Major championship since 2013 but his career-best Major finish came at the 2011 US Open where he finished T3; ten shots behind runaway winner, Rory McIlroy. The 44-year old has a career-high ranking of 35th but now finds himself at 1043 in the OWGR.

Sources revealed to Golfweek that Garrigus is the only PGA Tour player to submit an application so far although others are expected. Earlier in April, Greg Norman, the man heading up LIV Golf Investments, revealed he was set to announce "marquee names" for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Norman did not give names of those who have signed but did offer a teaser: “The interest level we’ve had, well, I had a player who's won a couple of Major championships sitting in my very office." The Telegraph previously reported that Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Kevin Na are among those understood to be targets.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series also said to have successfully recruited two former World No.1 players; both said to be Ryder Cup heroes. The Series is thought to have tempted more than 30 PGA Tour and DP World Tour professionals, with the so-far unnamed World No.1's, at the helm. It is expected the field will also include Korn Ferry Tour players and leading amateurs.

The eight event series will begin at London's Centurion Club in June, one week prior to the US Open, with players competing for an unprecedented $255m throughout. The first seven regular season events will each carry a total purse of $25m, comprised of $20m in individual prizes and $5m for the top three teams.