Rory McIlroy Outlines 'Dream Scenario' For The Future Of Golf

The PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf are still be hammering out details of their framework agreement.

However, even though the outcome of those discussions – and the direction of the elite game – is not likely to be made clear until the spring, Rory McIlroy has outlined his “dream scenario” on the future of golf.

The 34-year-old is preparing for his first start of the year at the inaugural Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour. Before that, though, he spoke to John Huggan at Golf Digest, where he explained how he would like the elite game to look in an ideal world.

McIlroy began by pointing out that, first and foremost, the venues need to be of a high enough standard to accommodate the best players. He said: “Going forward, if everything is on the table, venues have to be a big part of the consideration. We need to make sure the courses are worthy of the players who are going to be competing.”

The four-time Major winner has been a long-term critic of LIV Golf. However, his stance appears to have softened in recent weeks. Recently, he appeared on the Stick To Football podcast, where, in the wide-ranging discussion, he admitted LIV Golf had exposed the “flaws in the system” and conceded that the division is not good for the game.

He reiterated his opinion that the game needs to come together, suggesting a world tour would be the perfect solution, particularly when considering the financial implications. “My dream scenario is a world tour, with the proviso that corporate America has to remain a big part of it all," he said. "Saudi Arabia, too. That’s just basic economics.

“But there is an untapped commercial opportunity out there. Investors always want to make a return on their money. Revenues at the PGA Tour right now are about $2.3 billion. So how do we get that number up to four or six?

“To me, it is by looking outward. They need to think internationally and spread their wings a bit. I’ve been banging that drum for a while.”

McIlroy also sees a world where the national tournaments reclaim the high profiles they once enjoyed. He explained: “Whether they are rotated on the new global circuit, or we go with the same ones every year, I’m OK with either.

“The Australian Open, for example, should almost be the fifth Major. The market down there is huge with potential. They love golf. They love sport. They have been starved of top-level golf. And the courses are so good.

“The South African Open is another I’d have in the mix. Then you have places like Singapore and Hong Kong and Japan. What a market Japan represents. That would be another opportunity.”

McIlroy then explained he envisages something akin to another sport – F1. He said: “We could end up with something that resembles Formula One, but with a little more of an American presence. Throw in the four Majors and you have a brilliant schedule for the top 70-100 guys, whatever the number is. We’d have, say a 22-event schedule. That would look pretty good to me.”

'Team Competition Has A Chance In Golf'

Rory McIlroy thinks LIV Golf should focus on the team aspect of its format (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his recent podcast interview, McIlroy suggested LIV Golf would take inspiration from cricket’s IPL, and he stressed that point again, saying: “If it is done like the IPL cricket model, team competition has a chance in golf.

“I’ve said what I’ve said about LIV. I still think it is a confusing product. So what they need to do is lean more into the team stuff. If you want to make your team franchises valuable, especially if you’re not going to get world ranking points, then dive deep into team golf.

“I could see an eight-event schedule with four events in the spring and four events in the fall. If it was an IPL-like team thing, I would enjoy it hugely. There is an opportunity there to do more within the bigger ecosystem.”