Major Winner Claims Australian Open ‘Diminished’ By Mixed Format

One of golf’s most famous national opens takes place this week with the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Since 2022, the format has seen both the men’s and women’s fields compete together across two courses, where they play for an equal amount of prize money.

Following the debut year for the format, Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland hailed it a success, saying it had a "resoundingly positive impact" after the tournament attracted its biggest crowds in a decade.

Despite that, chairman of the PGA of Australia Ian Baker-Finch is not sold on the idea. The 1991 Open champion spoke to Melbourne radio station 3AW to explain why he thinks the event, which takes place at 2028 Presidents Cup venue Kingston Heath Golf Club and Victoria Golf Club, is “diminished” because of the format.

During the interview, which was discussed on the Talk Birdie To Me podcast, he said: “I’ll be a little controversial here with you. I think it’s great that they’re doing it, I think the government’s right behind it. The best thing about it is that they’re coming to the Sandbelt, which has some of the best golf courses in the world, but I would rather see the men’s Open and the women’s Open.

“I think both events are diminished a little bit by holding them together, that’s just my personal opinion because I’d love to see all of the best players in the world on the women’s circuit come and play when they can in their schedule around February, March and hold the Australian Women’s Open with the best field in the world.”

In particular, Baker-Finch is concerned that the tournament comes too close to the end of the LPGA Tour season, which only concluded on Sunday with Florida’s CME Group Tour Championship.

He added: “It’s hard to get all of the best women home when this week is the end of the LPGA Tour in America. They have to hightail it back after they’ve played, they get here Tuesday night, they’ve got to play two courses to get ready for next week, and God bless them for coming back because it’s hard work.”

He also singled out local star Hannah Green, who is part of the field, for committing to the event so soon after the end of the LPGA Tour season, although he reiterated that it would be better if the women’s Australian Open was a separate event to the men’s equivalent.

Hannah Green is one of the biggest names in the women's field (Image credit: Getty Images)

“So Hannah Green, if she can come back and continue her great year. She won the Greg Norman medal the other night as our best Australian player with three wins on the LPGA Tour. She’s coming back to play so I don’t want to say it’s not great because it is and it’s fantastic that they’re all back but I really believe both events would be better if they were standalone events.

“That’s my personal opinion and I’m sure I get a rap over the knuckles for saying so, but just having it in the Sandbelt’s a great thing because all the best players in the world want to play in the Sandbelt.”

Ashleigh Buhai and Joaquin Niemann defend their titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

The event, which also sees Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai defend their titles, will feature alternating men's and women's groups in each round. Every player will compete in a round at each course, before those who make the cut move to Kingston Heath Golf Club for the final two rounds.