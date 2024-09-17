Report Claims LIV Golf Player Payments A Sticking Point In PGA Tour/PIF Talks
Bloomberg has reported that the issue over how to reintegrate LIV golfers onto the PGA Tour following their big-money moves to the newer circuit is proving problematic
It has been over 15 months since the announcement that the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf had opened negotiations on how the men’s elite game can come back together.
Since then, progress has been slow, althought ahead of August’s Tour Championship, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan offered reassurances that, although talks are “complex,” “conversations continue, and they're productive."
Last week, there was further optimism that a breakthrough was getting closer when it was reported that Tiger Woods was among representatives from the PGA Tour attending meetings in New York with their counterparts from the PIF.
Before the Irish Open, another influential PGA Tour player, Rory McIlroy, confirmed the meetings had taken place, but details have otherwise been scant.
However, per Bloomberg, “financial details inched closer” at the meetings according to sources, although there are some significant sticking points, including how players who had signed lucrative contracts with LIV Golf could be reintegrated onto the PGA Tour, where they are currently suspended.
Bloomberg also states that, in fact, no players attended the meetings. Meanwhile, it indicates that Jon Rahm’s deal, which is reportedly worth around $300 million, is proving particularly problematic for some PGA Tour players.
The report states the players would like the Spaniard and other LIV golfers to repay the money they have made since joining the circuit, while other proposals include paying fines to play in events, making donations to charity, or agreeing to forfeit any future career winnings on the PGA Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, that appears to be a non-starter for LIV golfers, with the report adding: “Rahm and other LIV Golf players have refused to agree any terms that would penalize them for taking a risk and leaving the PGA Tour.”
One of the ideas for a reunited men’s game has been a world tour, with McIlroy describing it as a “dream scenario” at the beginning of the year. For a time, that idea appeared to gain some traction, with LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann later siding with McIlroy, saying: "I agree with Rory that big national championships like the Australian Open should be a bigger part of the worldwide schedule."
However, that might not be straightforward, with the report also suggesting that some PGA Tour players would be reluctant to play regularly beyond the US, which is another issue that has yet to achieve a breakthrough in the discussions.
On a similar theme, ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, PGA Tour player Justin Rose, suggested that another issue with reuniting the men’s game could be scheduling.
He said: “That's been a very hard thing to figure out, obviously, because we have different nationalities, different tours, how do you all kind of get into that position? That's why I can't quite see what the future is in terms of us coming back together because I think you're still limited to the fact that there's only a certain amount of weeks that the top players want to play.
"So you can create this league, that league, this tour, supplement with this, but if it accumulates to 30 tournaments, you're still going to get players choosing, no matter how much money you put up, not to play."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Scottie Scheffler Reveals Caddie Ted Scott Payment Details
The World No.1 explained on the Pardon My Take podcast how the prize money payments for caddie Ted Scott are worked out
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There's Only A Certain Number Of Weeks The Top Players Want To Play' - Justin Rose 'Can't Quite See' How Men's Golf Reunites
Rose believes the saturation of men's pro golf's calendar makes it extremely tough for a workable resolution to be found between the top tours
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Reveals Caddie Ted Scott Payment Details
The World No.1 explained on the Pardon My Take podcast how the prize money payments for caddie Ted Scott are worked out
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There's Only A Certain Number Of Weeks The Top Players Want To Play' - Justin Rose 'Can't Quite See' How Men's Golf Reunites
Rose believes the saturation of men's pro golf's calendar makes it extremely tough for a workable resolution to be found between the top tours
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Want To Prove That I'm Still A Great Player' - LIV Golfer Cameron Smith Sets Sights On More Major Titles
The 2022 Open champion has told Golf Monthly he still has plenty to prove in the game, and more success in the Majors is one of the ways he can achieve it
By Mike Hall Published
-
How All 10 Of LIV’s New Players Fared In 2024
A whole heap of new full-time players teed it up in the LIV Golf League throughout 2024, with some enjoying a better season than others...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which PGA Tour Regulars Are In The BMW PGA Championship Field?
The BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour’s flagship event, and many players from the PGA Tour are competing at Wentworth this week
By Mike Hall Published
-
DP World Tour Rejects LIV Golf Offer To Pay Outstanding Player Fines
Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated has reported that officials from the circuits met in August, but LIV Golf's proposal was rejected by the DP World Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The LIV Golf season finale takes place at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas as the 13 teams compete for the top prize from a $50m purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Should LIV Golf Do With Anthony Kim?
Anthony Kim's first season in the LIV Golf League is up - so what should happen next with him?
By Elliott Heath Published