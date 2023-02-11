PGA Tour Player Keeps His Phoenix Open Beer Tradition Going
Ryan Palmer continued to entertain the Phoenix crowd, as he distributed $10 bills out to the spectators
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the most iconic par 3s in the world, with the 160 yard layout surrounded by 17,000 loud and rowdy spectators.
Put simply, if you hit a good shot you will be rewarded by cheers, you strike a bad one and there will be jeers. Therefore, it's crucial that you get the fans on your side by any means necessary. In the case of Ryan Palmer, that is carrying on a tradition which has been going since 2015.
They’re baaack!!!! See you on 16!!! @WMPhoenixOpen @tpcscottsdale @PGATOUR #16thhole #Greenestshow on grass!!! Money Balls coming at you!!!! pic.twitter.com/1aoS63Q3GsFebruary 11, 2023
So, what is this tradition? Well, it's wrapping up golf balls in $10 notes, which the thirsty fans can use to purchase a beverage of their choice. Knowing the fans at TPC Scottsdale, it will likely be something alcoholic!
In a tweet, Palmer wrote: "They’re baaack!!!! See you on 16!!! @WMPhoenixOpen @tpcscottsdale @PGATOUR #16thhole #Greenestshow on grass!!! Money Balls coming at you!!!!"
The American started the tradition back in 2015, when he threw $20 bills into the stands that surround the par 3. However, the money kept blowing back so, rather smartly, he decided to wrap the money around a golf ball with a rubber band. Since then, Palmer has carried on that tradition.
He isn't the only one to mix with the crowd. Back in 2022, US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, handed out Sheffield United shirts to the baying crowd and, although the American support probably didn't know who Sheffield United were, it was still a very nice touch from the Englishman.
Previously, other players have thrown free products to the fans. Bubba Watson, for example, has handed out goodie bags containing Oakley and Ping products, while Phil Mickelson once threw an American Football into the crowd.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Jeunghun Wang Leads On DP World Tour After Returning From Military Service
Wang currently co-leads the Singapore Classic as he looks for his first DP World Tour title since 2017
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
PGA Tour Player Putts Into Water Before Chipping In And Withdrawing From Event
Maverick McNealy may have produced one of the most bizarre moments of 2023
By Matt Cradock • Published