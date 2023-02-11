PGA Tour Player Keeps His Phoenix Open Beer Tradition Going

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the most iconic par 3s in the world, with the 160 yard layout surrounded by 17,000 loud and rowdy spectators.

Put simply, if you hit a good shot you will be rewarded by cheers, you strike a bad one and there will be jeers. Therefore, it's crucial that you get the fans on your side by any means necessary. In the case of Ryan Palmer, that is carrying on a tradition which has been going since 2015.

So, what is this tradition? Well, it's wrapping up golf balls in $10 notes, which the thirsty fans can use to purchase a beverage of their choice. Knowing the fans at TPC Scottsdale, it will likely be something alcoholic!

In a tweet, Palmer wrote: "They’re baaack!!!! See you on 16!!! @WMPhoenixOpen @tpcscottsdale @PGATOUR #16thhole #Greenestshow on grass!!! Money Balls coming at you!!!!"

The American started the tradition back in 2015, when he threw $20 bills into the stands that surround the par 3. However, the money kept blowing back so, rather smartly, he decided to wrap the money around a golf ball with a rubber band. Since then, Palmer has carried on that tradition.

Matt Fitzpatrick hands out Sheffield United shirts during the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

He isn't the only one to mix with the crowd. Back in 2022, US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, handed out Sheffield United shirts to the baying crowd and, although the American support probably didn't know who Sheffield United were, it was still a very nice touch from the Englishman.

Previously, other players have thrown free products to the fans. Bubba Watson, for example, has handed out goodie bags containing Oakley and Ping products, while Phil Mickelson once threw an American Football into the crowd.