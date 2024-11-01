9 Big PGA Tour Names Not Signed Up To TGL
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's "tech-infused" league contains 24 of the PGA Tour's best players, but there are still a handful of notable absentees in 2025
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-infused TGL is set to begin in 2025, with 24 of the PGA Tour's very best golfers preparing to do battle.
Six teams of four players have been preparing for more than a year, with the competition having been postponed due to damage to the specially-designed stadium roof in Florida.
However, with repairs now completed and all six team names - plus their updated rosters - rubberstamped, the much-anticipated league is set to get underway.
And while the golfers included have managed to collect 33 Majors, 230 PGA Tour victories, and 834 weeks as World No.1, there remains a number of omissions who would undoubtedly add to the already stratospheric star power.
Here are nine big names from the PGA Tour who are not playing TGL in 2025...
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER
The first name missing from the TGL roster is World No.1, Scottie Scheffler. Even before a seven-win season in 2024, Scheffler topped the OWGR for most of 2023 and had been named Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.
Most likely, he would have been asked but opted to turn it down in order to spend more time with wife Meredith and his growing family.
JORDAN SPIETH
Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth is another player whose increased family commitments possibly prevented him from agreeing a TGL spot, with his wife, Annie giving birth to the pair's second child shortly before the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Spieth would undoubtedly add a welcome dimension to the TGL, though, as his friendship with Justin Thomas and camaraderie with the other Americans - plus their Ryder Cup rivals - would surely create an extra layer of entertainment for fans.
VIKTOR HOVLAND
Continuing the Ryder Cup theme, Norway's Viktor Hovland does not belong to any of the six teams in TGL - all of which are theoretically situated pretty much on the east or west coast.
Hovland has relocated from Stillwater, Oklahoma to South Florida, so would be very close to TGL's base in Palm Beach. However, he has battled some rollercoaster form since winning the 2023 FedEx Cup and could be relieved at having more time to refine his game again anyway.
RUSSELL HENLEY
Henley's career has been on the up and up of late, moving into the world's top-20 during 2024. Possibly a simple victim of circumstance, Henley would surely have received an invite if the rosters had been organized 12 months later.
A member of the USA's 2024 Presidents Cup team and possibly a contender for Bethpage in 2025, Henley could go on to feature in the 2026 version of TGL.
ROBERT MACINTYRE
MacIntyre's situation is quite similar to Henley's in that the Scot has also enjoyed a breakthrough year of sorts on the PGA Tour in 2024. The left-hander won twice after invites had gone out for TGL, leaving the top-20 player as another notable absentee.
MacIntyre should certainly be considered for future seasons, though, with his dry sense of humor offering plenty alongside his razor-sharp game.
BRIAN HARMAN
Possibly another to have turned the opportunity down, Harman had only recently won The Open Championship when TGL was first deciding who it wanted to include. Harman's aptitude with putter in hand would have made him a real asset for any of the teams, too.
TONY FINAU
The definition of a real fan favorite, it is a real shame for TGL that Tony Finau will not be involved in the inaugural edition. His game is so unique that it would surely bring new fans to the sport, and his loveable character would have ensured they stayed.
Yet, you have to imagine family commitments meant that an extra day or two away from home made any potential offer tough to consider.
JASON DAY
The 2015 PGA Championship winner will not be a part of TGL's first run, which is disappointing for fans of unique and stylish clothing at the very least. Malbon Golf's chief ambassador has been polarizing opinion throughout 2024 with his trendy weekly fits, but he won't be able to do so on Tuesday nights through the early portion of 2025.
Part of the reason for that could be that the 36-year-old has another little one at home - born in 2023 - and even with a resurgence in form, more golf isn't what Day and his family needs right now.
SAM BURNS
Like his good friend, Scheffler, Sam Burns will not be in the 2025 TGL. The five-time PGA Tour winner has been a member of multiple Presidents Cup squads now and made his Ryder Cup debut in 2023, plus he is a long-time member of the world's top-20.
Perhaps the latest in a list of players who turned down the chance, Burns would have been great value for the primetime product as a result of his elite golfing ability and his extremely relaxed personality.
TGL ROSTER 2025
- Patrick Cantlay (Atlanta Drive GC)
- Lucas Glover (Atlanta Drive GC)
- Billy Horschel (Atlanta Drive GC)
- Justin Thomas (Atlanta Drive GC)
- Ludvig Aberg (The Bay GC)
- Wyndham Clark (The Bay GC)
- Min Woo Lee (The Bay GC)
- Shane Lowry (The Bay GC)
- Keegan Bradley (Boston Common GC)
- Hideki Matsuyama (Boston Common GC)
- Rory McIlroy (Boston Common GC)
- Adam Scott (Boston Common GC)
- Max Homa (Jupiter Links GC)
- Tom Kim (Jupiter Links GC)
- Kevin Kisner (Jupiter Links GC)
- Tiger Woods (Jupiter Links GC)
- Tommy Fleetwood (Los Angeles GC)
- Collin Morikawa (Los Angeles GC)
- Justin Rose (Los Angeles GC)
- Sahith Theegala (Los Angeles GC)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (New York Golf Club)
- Rickie Fowler (New York Golf Club)
- Xander Schauffele (New York Golf Club)
- Cameron Young (New York Golf Club)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
