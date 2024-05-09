PGA Championship 2024 Viewer’s Guide: ESPN, CBS and Sky Sports Schedule

The second men's Major of the year is right around the corner as 156 of the world's best players descend upon Valhalla for the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka returns as the defending champion after his commanding two-shot victory at Oak Hill last year. The American will look to become the first player since Tiger Woods to lift the Wanamaker Trophy on four separate occasions and comes into the tournament off the back of a win at LIV Golf Singapore.

It will be Scottie Scheffler, though, who arrives as the bookmakers' favourite after a superb start to the year which has seen the world number one win four of his last five starts, including his second career Major at the Masters last month.

Elsewhere, there will be eyes on Jordan Spieth as he attempts to complete the career grand slam, while Rory McIlroy will look to end his ten-year Major drought at a course where he previously won the PGA Championship back in 2024.

Fresh off his appearance at Augusta National, Tiger Woods is expected to make just his third appearance of the year as he continues his comeback from ankle surgery last year. The 15-time Major champion has won this tournament on four separate occasions, most recently in 2007.

Attention will also turn to Koepka's fellow LIV stars, perhaps most notably the likes of Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch who all received last-minute invites to the event.

Ahead of what promises to be another enthralling week of Major championship action, here is everything you need to know about keeping up with every minute of the action in the USA and UK.

How To Watch The PGA Championship In The US

All times EDT

Thursday 16 May:

First-round coverage: 7.00am-1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm-7.00pm (ESPN).

On the Range: 11.00am-1.00pm (CBSSN).

Clubhouse Report: 8:00pm-9.00pm (CBSSN).

Friday 17 May:

Second-round coverage: 7.00am-1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm-7.00pm (ESPN).

On the Range: 11.00am-1.00pm (CBSSN).

Clubhouse Report: 8:00pm-9.00pm (CBSSN).

Saturday 18 May:

Third-round coverage: 8.00am-10.00am (ESPN+), 10.00am-1.00pm (ESPN), 1.00pm-7.00pm (CBS).

Clubhouse Report: 8:00pm-9.00pm (CBSSN).

Sunday 19 May:

Final-round coverage: 8.00am-10.00am (ESPN+), 10.00am-1.00pm (ESPN), 1.00pm-7.00pm (CBS).

Clubhouse Report: 8:00pm-9.00pm (CBSSN).

How To Watch The PGA Championship In The UK

All times BST

Tuesday 14 May:

Live From The PGA Championship: 2.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf).

Wednesday 15 May:

Live From The PGA Championship: 2.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf).

Thursday 16 May:

First-round coverage: 1.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf).

Friday 17 May:

Second-round coverage:1.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf).

Saturday 18 May:

Third-round coverage: 2.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf).

Sunday 19 May:

Final-round coverage: 2.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf).