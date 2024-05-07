Golf Fans Surprised At Oosthuizen Omission As Seven LIV Golf Stars Receive PGA Championship Invites
Special Invites for the PGA Championship have been confirmed, but the omission of Oosthuizen has raised eyebrows
Several LIV Golf players have received special invites to the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship. However, fans have been left baffled by one glaring omission – two-time runner-up Louis Oosthuizen.
In March, Joaquin Niemann revealed he had received a special invite to the Valhalla tournament, and now it has been confirmed that he will be followed by Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert, Adrian Meronk and David Puig.
Typically, any player in the world's top 100 the week before the tournament earns a place and, despite LIV Golf’s inability to offer world ranking points, only three players among the seven with special invites, Puig, Gooch and Burmester, are beneath that threshold.
That also applies to 2010 Open champion Oosthuizen, who is 125th, 19 places beneath Puig but five above Burmester and a massive 519 ahead of World No.644 Gooch. As well as Oosthuizen’s relatively high world ranking, he also has considerable pedigree at the tournament, including T2 finishes in 2017 and 2021.
Oosthuizen has also shown some excellent form in recent months away from LIV Golf. That included back-to-back DP World Tour victories at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in December, and runner-up at the international Series Oman on the Asian Tour in February.
Despite those achievements, there's no place for the 41-year-old, who was also absent from the 2023 tournament at Oak Hill, and that's a decision that has been questioned on social media.
AP's Doug Ferguson described the omission as "a surprise," while PA Media Golf Correspondent Phil Casey questioned whether Oosthuizen would be even bothered about missing out. In a similar vein, popular X golf account Flushing It wondered if Oosthuizen may have turned down an invite, writing: “It’s entirely possible he declined an offer.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
PGA plays it by the book with top 100 and a little beyond. No Oosthuizen was a surprise. But cool to invite Tim Widing after back-to-back wins on Korn Ferry, and Kazuma Kobori. Reminds me of PGA inviting Tom Kim in 2020 when he was 18May 7, 2024
Would be interesting to know if @Louis57TM is bothered about not getting an invite to the US PGA. He was very honest about his goals when joining LIV. Tractors and less golf, IIRC.May 7, 2024
It’s entirely possible he declined an offer…May 7, 2024
Fans questioned the decision too, with one calling it a "glaring oversight" and another describing it as "brutal."
Not inviting Louis is a glaring oversight. He is playing some of the best golf of his life & won 2x on the DPWT in ‘23!May 7, 2024
Louis not getting an invite is brutal. I’m sure he’s happy for Burmey though!May 7, 2024
Disappointed to see Louis Oosthuizen not get an invite. A major Champion who finished T2 at this event just three years ago. Not to mention his results this year speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/lyL0lHMIsRMay 7, 2024
While Oosthuizen won’t get to showcase his abilities for a 14th time at the Major, there are logical reasons why the other two LIV golfers outside the world’s top 100 have received invites.
Gooch is the LIV Golf individual champion after a stunning 2023 that included three victories, while Puig has been in sensational form away from LIV Golf. Victory at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open was the highlight of his Asian Tour appearances so far this year, which has also included three other top-10 finishes.
The PGA Championship gets underway at Valhalla on 16 May.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
A new tournament on the PGA Tour takes place at South Carolina’s Dunes Golf and Beach Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Does Your Mind Race On The Golf Course? Stay In The Moment With These 5 Tips (Inspired By Nelly Korda)
Staying in the moment on the golf course is easier said than done, but here are tips to give you the best chance of playing your best
By Jess Ratcliffe Published