Peter Baker Wins JCB Championship After Rain-Abandoned Final Round

The Englishman held a one-shot lead over Vijay Singh after 36 holes, with play abandoned for Saturday's final round

Peter Baker of England during Day Two of the JCB Championship 2023 at JCB Golf & Country Club
Peter Baker claimed his second Legends Tour win of 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Peter Baker claimed a one-shot victory over Vijay Singh after a rain-soaked JCB Championship saw its final round abandoned.

Baker held the 36-hole lead on -6 going into the final round after back-to-back three-under-par rounds of 69. However, due to heavy rain overnight and throughout the early morning, the tournament - held at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Derbyshire, England – was unable to get underway on the final day.

With play abandoned, the 55-year-old claimed victory and his second win in 2023 after his seven-shot triumph at the Irish Legends in June. 

Saturday’s round would have presented exciting viewing with a host of high-profile names in the chasing pack behind the Englishman. Three-time Major champion, Singh was just one shot back after his second-round 68, with Ernie Els and last year’s PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup winner, Steven Alker, sat a further shot back on -4.

Newly-crowned Senior Open champion, Alex Cejka, may have fancied his chances in difficult conditions, had play commenced, after his battling victory in high winds at Royal Porthcawl last month but, ultimately, he finished in T6 after consecutive rounds of 71. 

2022 Senior Open champion, Darren Clarke, and Collin Montgomerie were notable names amongst a group of players that finished at -1 for the tournament and in a tie for eighth. 

The win for Baker marks his third European Senior Tour win. The 1993 Ryder Cupper also won three times on the Challenge Tour and European Tour.

Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

