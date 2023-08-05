Peter Baker Wins JCB Championship After Rain-Abandoned Final Round

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Peter Baker claimed a one-shot victory over Vijay Singh after a rain-soaked JCB Championship saw its final round abandoned.

Baker held the 36-hole lead on -6 going into the final round after back-to-back three-under-par rounds of 69. However, due to heavy rain overnight and throughout the early morning, the tournament - held at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Derbyshire, England – was unable to get underway on the final day.

A two-time winner in 2023, @peterbakergolf 🏆🏆#JCBChampionship | #IrishLegends pic.twitter.com/g89abdP5E8August 5, 2023 See more

With play abandoned, the 55-year-old claimed victory and his second win in 2023 after his seven-shot triumph at the Irish Legends in June.

Saturday’s round would have presented exciting viewing with a host of high-profile names in the chasing pack behind the Englishman. Three-time Major champion, Singh was just one shot back after his second-round 68, with Ernie Els and last year’s PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup winner, Steven Alker, sat a further shot back on -4.

Newly-crowned Senior Open champion, Alex Cejka, may have fancied his chances in difficult conditions, had play commenced, after his battling victory in high winds at Royal Porthcawl last month but, ultimately, he finished in T6 after consecutive rounds of 71.

2022 Senior Open champion, Darren Clarke, and Collin Montgomerie were notable names amongst a group of players that finished at -1 for the tournament and in a tie for eighth.

The win for Baker marks his third European Senior Tour win. The 1993 Ryder Cupper also won three times on the Challenge Tour and European Tour.