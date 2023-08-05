Peter Baker Wins JCB Championship After Rain-Abandoned Final Round
The Englishman held a one-shot lead over Vijay Singh after 36 holes, with play abandoned for Saturday's final round
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Peter Baker claimed a one-shot victory over Vijay Singh after a rain-soaked JCB Championship saw its final round abandoned.
Baker held the 36-hole lead on -6 going into the final round after back-to-back three-under-par rounds of 69. However, due to heavy rain overnight and throughout the early morning, the tournament - held at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Derbyshire, England – was unable to get underway on the final day.
A two-time winner in 2023, @peterbakergolf 🏆🏆#JCBChampionship | #IrishLegends pic.twitter.com/g89abdP5E8August 5, 2023
With play abandoned, the 55-year-old claimed victory and his second win in 2023 after his seven-shot triumph at the Irish Legends in June.
Saturday’s round would have presented exciting viewing with a host of high-profile names in the chasing pack behind the Englishman. Three-time Major champion, Singh was just one shot back after his second-round 68, with Ernie Els and last year’s PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup winner, Steven Alker, sat a further shot back on -4.
Newly-crowned Senior Open champion, Alex Cejka, may have fancied his chances in difficult conditions, had play commenced, after his battling victory in high winds at Royal Porthcawl last month but, ultimately, he finished in T6 after consecutive rounds of 71.
2022 Senior Open champion, Darren Clarke, and Collin Montgomerie were notable names amongst a group of players that finished at -1 for the tournament and in a tie for eighth.
The win for Baker marks his third European Senior Tour win. The 1993 Ryder Cupper also won three times on the Challenge Tour and European Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Pro Makes Hole-In-One On Par 4 During PGA Tour Canada Event
Davis Shore became the first player to achieve the feat on PGA Tour Canada after making an ace on the 321-yard par 4
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas And Adam Scott Involved In Lengthy Drop Drama At Wyndham Championship
The pair found the creek with their drives on the par-four eighth before proceeding to take a near 10 minutes to figure out where they should take their drops
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Pro Makes Hole-In-One On Par 4 During PGA Tour Canada Event
Davis Shore became the first player to achieve the feat on PGA Tour Canada after making an ace on the 321-yard par 4
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas And Adam Scott Involved In Lengthy Drop Drama At Wyndham Championship
The pair found the creek with their drives on the par-four eighth before proceeding to take a near 10 minutes to figure out where they should take their drops
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas Keeps FedEx Playoff Hopes Alive After Five-Under Second Round
The American carded seven birdies and two bogeys to sit just outside the top 20 at the Wyndham Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It Doesn’t Make Any Sense To Me' - Major Winner Questions FedEx Cup Format
With only the top 70 now advancing through to the FedEx Cup finale, Lucas Glover didn't hold back about the recent change
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Matt Wallace Says Wyndham Championship Course Is 'Too Severe'
Matt Wallace was not too pleased with the set-up at Sedgefield Country Club after the first round of the Wyndham Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Koepka Back In LIV Golf Action Just A Week After Birth Of His First Child
Brooks Koepka was back on the range and ready to play in the latest LIV Golf event just a week after the birth of his first child
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Hopefully We Can Sway Them A Little Bit' - Gooch Eyes Late Ryder Cup Bid
Talor Gooch knows he's up against it but hopes a fourth LIV Golf win of the season could sway Zach Johnson enough to earn a Ryder Cup pick
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Spectacular' New Golf Facility Opening This Weekend Offering Glimpse Into Future Of The Sport
The R&A hopes Golf It!, a brand new concept, will make the sport more inclusive when it opens on Saturday in Scotland
By James Nursey Published