John Daly Withdraws From Regions Tradition Midway Through First Round After Skipping PGA Championship
The two-time Major winner opted to play at the Regions Tradition instead of the PGA Championship, but withdrew after seven holes on Thursday
Along with the PGA Championship, there's also another Major tournament occurring this week, this time on the PGA Tour Champions circuit and the Regions Tradition.
Many former PGA Championship winners over the age of 50 have opted to play the PGA Tour Champions event, with one of those being John Daly who, on Thursday, then withdrew from the tournament after just seven holes.
Daly, who famously won the PGA Championship in 1991 after being the ninth and final alternate, had voiced his annoyance at the two tournaments taking place on the same weekend.
Speaking to AP News' Doug Ferguson, Daly stated: “I can go there (PGA Championship) and miss the cut and get $6,000. (Instead) I’m playing Birmingham (Alabama). I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor, (but) why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship."
One of the first groups out on Thursday, the two-time Major winner birdied his opening two holes at the Regions Tradition and, in fact, led the tournament in the very early stages.
However, a double bogey at the par 4 third pushed him back to level-par and, after three consecutive pars, Daly then made another double bogey at the par 3 seventh, with the American withdrawing shortly after with the reason, currently, unknown.
The result adds to Daly's struggles for form in 2025. Undergoing emergency hand surgery in January of this year, he returned to action in March and, since then, has registered a best finish of T50th at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational on the Champions Tour.
Prior to the Regions Tradition, Daly was seen performing with his guitar at the tournament's Drummond Company Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday.
As of writing, Australian Richard Green leads the tournament following a nine-under-par first round of 63 that tied the tournament record at Greystone Golf & Country Club.
Among those in pursuit are the likes of Stewart Cink, Alex Cejka, Y.E. Yang, Thomas Bjorn and Ernie Els.
