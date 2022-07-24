Darren Clarke Makes History At The Senior Open Championship
Clarke becomes just the fourth player to ever claim both The Open and Senior Open Championships, with a birdie at the last good enough for a one shot victory
In a weather-hit final day at Gleneagles it was Darren Clarke who added yet another title to his CV, with a birdie at the 72nd hole giving him a one shot win over three time Major winner, Padraig Harrington.
The final round in Scotland had been hit by Mother Nature, as the weather reeked havoc throughout the day. However, despite a delay on the back nine, Clarke maintained his concentration, holing a number of crucial putts before a stunning two putt birdie at the last gave him the title.
Beginning the final round as the overnight leader, Clarke maintained his consistent tee-to-green performance, as he found the fairways and greens with ease over Gleneagle's layout.
Nine pars to open his front nine, Clarke made a scrappy bogey at the easy par 5 10th, but a birdie at the 12th maintained his advantage as the weather rolled in. After a sizeable break, play got underway at 8pm, as the 53-year-old made a par to start the final few holes.
Clarke's nearest opponent was soon his fellow Ryder Cup teammate, Padraig Harrington, whose six-under-par back nine catapulted him up the leaderboard and set a clubhouse target of nine-under-par.
Sharing the lead with Harrington playing the last, Clarke found the fringe with his second shot, as a two-putt would guarantee the title and a slice of history, becoming the fourth player to win both The Open and Senior Open Championships alongside Bob Charles, Gary Player & Tom Watson..
Bashing his putt from well over 60-feet, it nestled just a foot away from the flag and, after tapping in, the trophy was Clarke's, as he secured his fourth PGA Champions Tour win.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
