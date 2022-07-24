Darren Clarke Makes History At The Senior Open Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In a weather-hit final day at Gleneagles it was Darren Clarke who added yet another title to his CV, with a birdie at the 72nd hole giving him a one shot win over three time Major winner, Padraig Harrington.

The final round in Scotland had been hit by Mother Nature, as the weather reeked havoc throughout the day. However, despite a delay on the back nine, Clarke maintained his concentration, holing a number of crucial putts before a stunning two putt birdie at the last gave him the title.

Winning moment for @DarrenClarke60 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TMUgmr5uCpJuly 24, 2022 See more

Beginning the final round as the overnight leader, Clarke maintained his consistent tee-to-green performance, as he found the fairways and greens with ease over Gleneagle's layout.

Nine pars to open his front nine, Clarke made a scrappy bogey at the easy par 5 10th, but a birdie at the 12th maintained his advantage as the weather rolled in. After a sizeable break, play got underway at 8pm, as the 53-year-old made a par to start the final few holes.

Clarke's nearest opponent was soon his fellow Ryder Cup teammate, Padraig Harrington, whose six-under-par back nine catapulted him up the leaderboard and set a clubhouse target of nine-under-par.

Harrington had been three-over after nine, before six birdies on the back vaulted him to second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharing the lead with Harrington playing the last, Clarke found the fringe with his second shot, as a two-putt would guarantee the title and a slice of history, becoming the fourth player to win both The Open and Senior Open Championships alongside Bob Charles, Gary Player & Tom Watson..

Bashing his putt from well over 60-feet, it nestled just a foot away from the flag and, after tapping in, the trophy was Clarke's, as he secured his fourth PGA Champions Tour win.