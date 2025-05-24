Senior PGA Championship 2025 Tee Times: Round Three

At the halfway stage of the PGA Senior Championship, currently 21 players sit within five shots of the leaders going into the weekend.

Vijay Singh, Cameron Percy and Y.E Yang are all at six-under, with the trio carding under-par rounds in tricky conditions at Congressional Country Club.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions, Singh has one Major victory on the over-50s circuit, which came at the 2018 Constellation Senior Players Championship.

In terms of Percy and Yang, Percy is yet to secure a victory on the PGA Tour Champions, while Yang picked up the Ascension Charity Classic back in September of last year.

All three are six-under-par and, in the chasing pack, are Thomas Bjorn, Soren Kjeldsen, Padraig Harrington and Robert Karlsson at four-under.

Kjeldsen is making his PGA Tour Champions debut this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

At three-under is last week's winner Angel Cabrera, as well as Darren Clarke, Stewart Cink and defending Senior PGA Championship champion, Richard Bland, who carded rounds of 70 and 71.

Charles Schwab Cup Money leader, Miguel Angel Jimenez, is two-under, while Lee Westwood, who is making his tournament debut, is level-par following rounds of 71 and 73.

Check out the full third round tee times of the Senior PGA Championship below.

Senior PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Three

ET/BST