Senior PGA Championship 2025 Tee Times: Round Three
A stacked leaderboard is in place going into the weekend of the Senior PGA Championship, where Vijay Singh, Cameron Percy and Y.E Yang share a three-way lead
At the halfway stage of the PGA Senior Championship, currently 21 players sit within five shots of the leaders going into the weekend.
Vijay Singh, Cameron Percy and Y.E Yang are all at six-under, with the trio carding under-par rounds in tricky conditions at Congressional Country Club.
A five-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions, Singh has one Major victory on the over-50s circuit, which came at the 2018 Constellation Senior Players Championship.
In terms of Percy and Yang, Percy is yet to secure a victory on the PGA Tour Champions, while Yang picked up the Ascension Charity Classic back in September of last year.
All three are six-under-par and, in the chasing pack, are Thomas Bjorn, Soren Kjeldsen, Padraig Harrington and Robert Karlsson at four-under.
At three-under is last week's winner Angel Cabrera, as well as Darren Clarke, Stewart Cink and defending Senior PGA Championship champion, Richard Bland, who carded rounds of 70 and 71.
Charles Schwab Cup Money leader, Miguel Angel Jimenez, is two-under, while Lee Westwood, who is making his tournament debut, is level-par following rounds of 71 and 73.
Check out the full third round tee times of the Senior PGA Championship below.
Senior PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Three
ET/BST
- 7.30am/12.30pm: Gregory Bisconti
- 7.40am/12.40pm: Jeff Maggert, Simon Khan
- 7.50am/12.50pm: Kirk Triplett, Colin Montgomerie
- 8.00am/1.00pm: Mark Wilson, Stephen Ames
- 8.10am/1.10pm: Scott Parel, Steven Alker
- 8.20am/1.20pm: Joe Durant, Scott Hunter
- 8.30am/1.30pm: Patrik Sjoland, Richard Green
- 8.40am/1.40pm: Ken Tanigawa, Stephen Gallacher
- 8.50am/1.50pm: Harrison Frazar, Ricardo Gonzalez
- 9.00am/2.00pm: Peter Baker, Woody Austin
- 9.10am/2.10pm: Tim Petrovic, Jeff Gove
- 9.20am/2.20pm: Adilson da Silva, Mark Walker
- 9.30am/2.30pm: Andre Stolz, Bob Sowards
- 9.40am/2.40pm: Andrew Marshall, Billy Andrade
- 9.50am/2.50pm: Steve Flesch, Alex Cejka
- 10.00am/3.00pm: Brendan Jones, Shingo Katayama
- 10.10am/3.10pm: Brian Gay, Mario Tiziani
- 10.20am/3.20pm: Tim Cantwell, David Toms
- 10.30am/3.30pm: Greg Owen, David Duval
- 10.40am/3.40pm: Mick Smith, Simon Griffiths
- 10.50am/3.50pm: Birk Nelson, Mark Hensby
- 11.10am/4.10pm: Paul Broadhurst, Matt Gogel
- 11.20am/4.20pm: Tim O'Neal, Ernie Els
- 11.30am/4.30pm: Lee Westwood, Michael Allen
- 11.40am/4.40pm: Scott Hend, Steve Stricker
- 11.50am/4.50pm: Retief Goosen, Jeff Schmid
- 12.00pm/5.00pm: Darren Fichardt, Felipe Aguilar
- 12.10pm/5.10pm: Miguel Angel Jimenez, Keith Horne
- 12.20pm/5.20pm: Stewart Cink, Bradley Dredge
- 12.30pm/5.30pm: Justin Leonard, Richard Bland
- 12.50pm/5.50pm: Angel Cabrera, Darren Clarke
- 1.00pm/6.00pm: Shane Bertsch, Robert Karlsson
- 1.10pm/6.10pm: Jason Caron, Padraig Harrington
- 1.20pm/6.20pm: Thomas Bjorn, Soren Kjeldsen
- 1.30pm/6.30pm: Y.E. Yang, Phillip Archer
- 1.40pm/6.40pm: Vijay Singh, Cameron Percy
