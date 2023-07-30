Alex Cejka Wins Senior Open In Dramatic Play-Off Against Padraig Harrington
The German pro secured the title in wet and windy conditions, as Cejka picked up a third senior Major championship
Alex Cejka beat Padraig Harrington in a play-off to claim the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl in torrid conditions which helped produce a dramatic final day.
The German prevailed at the second extra hole after Harrington birdied the last in regulation play to force a play-off after his eagle attempt for the win came up short. Harrington, a two-time Open champion, eventually had to settle for a runner-up place, though, for the second successive year.
Cejka and the field faced appalling wind and rain which threatened to blow away the veterans, many of whom shot in the 80s on the final day. Cejka, who has now won three senior Major titles, said: “What a week, what a day. I never had weather like this.
“It is incredible, I can’t believe it - beating Padraig, who is such a great player, in a play-off. I am glad I did it and I am super happy. I heard some horrible stories about the weather and now I know it is true. But the course was in incredible and was playing great. It was in fabulous condition.”
Cejka’s Sunday 76 left him five-over and level with Harrington at the top of the leaderboard. Starting the day, he had begun with a one shot lead after a brutal third day in South Wales when no player shot an under-par round.
It was similarly high scoring on Sunday as conditions deteriorated further and Cejka knew he was in for a long afternoon after a double bogey six at the first. But Cejka held a series of clutch putts and kept his nerve after holing a par putt on the 72nd hole to make the play-off before missing a putt to win outright at the first extra hole.
However, it was Harrington who left the door open for Cejka on the second play-off hole, when he chunked a chip from the edge of the green. Parring the hole, it was left up to Cejka to knock in a short birdie putt for the win and the third senior Major of his career.
Speaking after his day, it was Harrington who rued the chip shot, with the Irishman stating: “I hit a tentative putt on the 72nd hole. You have a chance to win the tournament and you have got to hit a great putt. At the end of the day, I was trying to not hit a bad putt. I should have been trying to hit a great putt. Some of that could be tiredness too. All week, I chipped poorly, I just haven't been myself.”
