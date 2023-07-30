'Absolute Carnage' - Social Media Reacts To Brutal Senior Open Conditions
Veterans battled brutal wet and windy conditions in South Wales at Royal Porthcawl on the final day of the Senior Open
For all their vast experience, the field of the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl found the going very hard as the pros were battered by the wind and the rain.
The likes of Padraig Harrington , Vijay Singh and Alex Cejka were among the names at the top of the leaderboard battling for the prestigious title in conditions commentators claimed would have been the worst they had ever faced.
Back home, there were also rows of other pros seemingly glued to the live coverage which prompted the likes of Justin Thomas and Eddie Pepperell to comment on social media about the appalling playing conditions.
The howling wind and driving rain prompted plenty of jokes from Sky's commentary team, especially those in the comfort of the studio, but there were few smiles to be seen in the wild conditions. Well, until players finally putted out on the 18th, like former champion Darren Clarke.
DP World Tour pro, Pepperell, described the scenes as "seriously abysmal" before admitting it made "great TV", while two-time Major winner, Justin Thomas, tweeted: "I can’t stop watching the Senior Open. It is absolute carnage."
The conditions prompted Sky commentator, Andrew Coltart, to say anyone who finishes in the top 25 deserves a round of applause after claiming it would have been the toughest conditions any of them had ever faced.
At one point Bernhard Langer was the clubhouse leader on ten-over-par as the broadcasting team suggested the German may want to hang around in case there was a play-off. However, he was eventually surpassed even though the wind meant a string of players missed a number of short putts including last year's runner-up Harrington on the 16th.
It followed a brutal third day at Royal Porthcawl in which no player shot an under-par round in gusting winds on the south Wales coastline. It was the first time no player has produced an under-par round in the Senior Open since 2005, when Tom Watson triumphed at Royal Aberdeen.
True dedication to the game 💚#SeniorOpen | #Rolex pic.twitter.com/FczeNDGRAhJuly 30, 2023
Putting at Porthcawl today just looks impossible!! 🤣🤣 Seriously abysmal conditions. Great TV.July 30, 2023
Not gonna lie, I can’t stop watching the #SeniorOpen… A PROPER links golf weather day. It is absolute carnage for those guys and (I’m sorry) it is fun to watch hahaJuly 30, 2023
Seniors @Royal_Porthcawl @SkySportsGolf is absolutely brutal.They’re coming up to us for the @JCBChampionship next week but I feel like we should offer 8 inch cups and 3 mulligans per 9 to show them some love!July 30, 2023
Getting caught up on today’s action from Porthcawl. Atrocious conditions. pic.twitter.com/gSESkIe5FRJuly 30, 2023
Senior Open Championship is a must watch right now. Legitimately can’t remember the last time watched golfers play in conditions as bad as this. Muirfield ‘02 maybe? pic.twitter.com/ONP0VazXBmJuly 30, 2023
The Senior Open on NBC and the 3M Open on Golf Channel right now might as well be different sports. pic.twitter.com/Ch8iL4qf9rJuly 30, 2023
One of the toughest days ever but absolutely loved my time in Wales. Shot 81 today for +13 total which was T20th. pic.twitter.com/Zebp9v2YyhJuly 30, 2023
One of those days @Royal_Porthcawl 😬 pic.twitter.com/DyUmioSxyoJuly 30, 2023
Conditions right now at Senior Open are crazy. All for it 🙌🏻🤤 pic.twitter.com/3OkrXKXQarJuly 30, 2023
Talk about the caddie struggles at the #SeniorOpen Proper work out there! 👏🏽July 30, 2023
The weather for the Senior Open at Porthcawl (airing now on CNBC) makes last Sunday in Liverpool look like a balmy summer day.☔️ 💨July 30, 2023
+5 makes it into a playoff for the senior open! This course and weather is no joke!July 30, 2023
You know the weather is bad when you get a massive round of applause just for reaching the green #senioropenJuly 30, 2023
Watching the Senior Open Championship from Wales, and this is the most brutal round of golf I’ve seen in a very long time. The howling wind, the rain, and the cold is destroying everyone. One (of 60) golfers managed to shoot par. As a result, he improved from 54th place to 11th.July 30, 2023
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
