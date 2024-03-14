Owen Wilson To Play Golf Pro In New Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Hollywood star Owen Wilson is entering the golfing world as the star of an upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series.

Wilson has appeared in many a blockbuster movie, but he's also a huge golf fan and regularly turns up at big PGA Tour events in the crowd.

And now the big-time actor will be able to indulge his love of the sport by playing a washed-up golf pro in the new series, which is yet to be named.

The premise of the show, as reported by Deadline, sees Wilson “play Pryce Cahill, whose golf career ended prematurely 20 years ago.

"After he gets fired from his job at a sporting goods store in Indiana and his wife leaves him, Pryce sees a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom as his way back."

The 10-part series comes from Ford v Ferrari writer Jason Keller, who will also serve as the executive producer.

Apple Studios will produce the show that they will hope could be even just partly as successful as their last sports-based comedy Ted Lasso turned out to be.

Recent smash hits The Royal Tenenbaums and Loki have maintained Wilson's position as one of the top actors in Hollywood, and now he'll get the chance to maybe give golf a shot in the arm with this comedy series.

Wilson was last seen at a PGA Tour event at The Sentry in Hawaii, where he mingled with Max Homa and Rickie Fowler - both big fans of the Wedding Crashers star.

It's another TV appearance for the sport of golf, just as the second season of the Netflix hit Full Swing docu-series hit our screens.

Whether this idea actually takes shape we'll see in time, as last April reports circulated that another Hollywood star in Will Ferrell was to appear in a golf-based TV show.

That show was to be based on a golf pro who joined a controversial breakaway league in a storyline that echoes reality in the LIV Golf saga.

Ferrell was reportedly to play a Phil Mickelson-type character in making headlines by leaving the PGA Tour, but as yet we've heard nothing further about the production of that show.