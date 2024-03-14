Owen Wilson To Play Golf Pro In New Apple TV+ Comedy Series
Hollywood A-lister Owen Wilson will star as a washed-up golf pro in an upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series
Hollywood star Owen Wilson is entering the golfing world as the star of an upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series.
Wilson has appeared in many a blockbuster movie, but he's also a huge golf fan and regularly turns up at big PGA Tour events in the crowd.
And now the big-time actor will be able to indulge his love of the sport by playing a washed-up golf pro in the new series, which is yet to be named.
The premise of the show, as reported by Deadline, sees Wilson “play Pryce Cahill, whose golf career ended prematurely 20 years ago.
"After he gets fired from his job at a sporting goods store in Indiana and his wife leaves him, Pryce sees a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom as his way back."
The 10-part series comes from Ford v Ferrari writer Jason Keller, who will also serve as the executive producer.
Apple Studios will produce the show that they will hope could be even just partly as successful as their last sports-based comedy Ted Lasso turned out to be.
Recent smash hits The Royal Tenenbaums and Loki have maintained Wilson's position as one of the top actors in Hollywood, and now he'll get the chance to maybe give golf a shot in the arm with this comedy series.
Wilson was last seen at a PGA Tour event at The Sentry in Hawaii, where he mingled with Max Homa and Rickie Fowler - both big fans of the Wedding Crashers star.
It's another TV appearance for the sport of golf, just as the second season of the Netflix hit Full Swing docu-series hit our screens.
Whether this idea actually takes shape we'll see in time, as last April reports circulated that another Hollywood star in Will Ferrell was to appear in a golf-based TV show.
That show was to be based on a golf pro who joined a controversial breakaway league in a storyline that echoes reality in the LIV Golf saga.
Ferrell was reportedly to play a Phil Mickelson-type character in making headlines by leaving the PGA Tour, but as yet we've heard nothing further about the production of that show.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
What Is The Men's Course Record At TPC Sawgrass?
The Players Championship had a long-standing course record which was finally broken in 2023 by American Tom Hoge
By Ben Fleming Published
-
McIlroy, Hovland and Spieth Involved In Long Rules Debate At Players Championship
The three players were in long discussions over where Rory McIlroy's ball crossed the line into the water on the 7th hole at TPC Sawgrass
By Elliott Heath Published