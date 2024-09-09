Netflix Confirms Full Swing Season 3 Coming In 2025

Netflix has confirmed that there will be a third season of its popular golf docuseries Full Swing coming in 2025.

The streaming service made the announcement on X with the message: “FORE! Full Swing Season 3 is coming in 2025.”

FORE! Full Swing Season 3 is coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/E3WyoKDkzISeptember 9, 2024

The series follows life one the PGA Tour, with players including Rory McIroy, Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler featured so far.

The first season, which premiered in February last year, covered one of the most tumultuous periods in the game’s history, when, in 2022, rival circuit LIV Golf appeared on the scene. The series starred some players who remained loyal to the PGA Tour, but it also featured players who eventually signed for LIV Golf, including Ian Poulter and Brooks Koepka.

The series proved popular with viewers, with the first-ever Netflix Engagement Report showing that it amassed 53,100,000 viewing hours between January and June 2023, leaving it 274th on a list of over 18,000 shows broadcast by the streaming giant.

Fresh from that success, on 6 March this year, the second season premiered, and it proved equally enthralling with McIlroy returning, this time as he attempted to juggle his role as one of the world’s best players with his defense of the PGA Tour in the midst of the LIV Golf threat.

It also covered the period of the bombshell announcement that the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf were engaged in talks on how to coexist in the future.

Other highlights included a second chance to experience Dahmen’s close bond with his caddie Geno Bonnalie, Fowler’s resurgent season and the moment Keegan Bradley learned he hadn’t made the US Ryder Cup team for the 2023 match.

Keegan Bradley featured in the second season of the show (Image credit: Netflix)

With season two captivating golf fans, it led to the inevitable question of whether there would be a third season. In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly in March, producer Chad Mumm explained he hoped it would be given the green light.

He said: “We haven’t announced any official confirmation of that yet. We’re waiting with bated breath as I hope the rest of the world are.”

Chad Mumm revealed in March he hoped for a third season of the series (Image credit: Getty Images)

With that in mind, Mumm also revealed that filming had already begun in anticipation of a third season. “We are continuing to film," he revealed. "I’m at The Players this week and we’ve been filming the last two months and if we were to get another season going, we’d feel really confident about being able to deliver something even better than season 2.”

It has been another rollercoaster season on the PGA Tour, with uncertainty still hanging over the circuit as negotiations between it and the PIF continue, while one of other the big stories came when World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship.

On the course, plenty of headlines have also been made, with Scheffler generally dominating proceedings and Xander Schauffele one of the other standout players of the year thanks to his two Major wins.

There is no confirmation as to when the third season will premiere, or which players will be involved, but one thing appears assured - like the first two seasons, it will make for one of the TV highlights of the year.