Netflix Confirms Full Swing Season 3 Coming In 2025
The streaming giant has confirmed on social media that the docuseries will return for its third outing next year
Netflix has confirmed that there will be a third season of its popular golf docuseries Full Swing coming in 2025.
The streaming service made the announcement on X with the message: “FORE! Full Swing Season 3 is coming in 2025.”
FORE! Full Swing Season 3 is coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/E3WyoKDkzISeptember 9, 2024
The series follows life one the PGA Tour, with players including Rory McIroy, Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler featured so far.
The first season, which premiered in February last year, covered one of the most tumultuous periods in the game’s history, when, in 2022, rival circuit LIV Golf appeared on the scene. The series starred some players who remained loyal to the PGA Tour, but it also featured players who eventually signed for LIV Golf, including Ian Poulter and Brooks Koepka.
The series proved popular with viewers, with the first-ever Netflix Engagement Report showing that it amassed 53,100,000 viewing hours between January and June 2023, leaving it 274th on a list of over 18,000 shows broadcast by the streaming giant.
Fresh from that success, on 6 March this year, the second season premiered, and it proved equally enthralling with McIlroy returning, this time as he attempted to juggle his role as one of the world’s best players with his defense of the PGA Tour in the midst of the LIV Golf threat.
It also covered the period of the bombshell announcement that the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf were engaged in talks on how to coexist in the future.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Other highlights included a second chance to experience Dahmen’s close bond with his caddie Geno Bonnalie, Fowler’s resurgent season and the moment Keegan Bradley learned he hadn’t made the US Ryder Cup team for the 2023 match.
With season two captivating golf fans, it led to the inevitable question of whether there would be a third season. In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly in March, producer Chad Mumm explained he hoped it would be given the green light.
He said: “We haven’t announced any official confirmation of that yet. We’re waiting with bated breath as I hope the rest of the world are.”
With that in mind, Mumm also revealed that filming had already begun in anticipation of a third season. “We are continuing to film," he revealed. "I’m at The Players this week and we’ve been filming the last two months and if we were to get another season going, we’d feel really confident about being able to deliver something even better than season 2.”
It has been another rollercoaster season on the PGA Tour, with uncertainty still hanging over the circuit as negotiations between it and the PIF continue, while one of other the big stories came when World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship.
On the course, plenty of headlines have also been made, with Scheffler generally dominating proceedings and Xander Schauffele one of the other standout players of the year thanks to his two Major wins.
There is no confirmation as to when the third season will premiere, or which players will be involved, but one thing appears assured - like the first two seasons, it will make for one of the TV highlights of the year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Who Is Ally Ewing’s Husband?
Three-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing’s other half has a strong golf background, too – here’s what we know about her husband, Charlie
By Mike Hall Published
-
PXG Is Backing Its New Black Ops Iron With $100 Performance Promise
PXG is giving away a $100 credit to any golfer who can beat the Black Ops irons for both distance and accuracy with their own set
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
What Is The FedEx Cup Fall?
Despite the FedEx Cup Playoffs having been completed, the 2024 PGA Tour season is not over just yet...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former PGA Tour Pro Opens Up On Battles With Alcoholism
Steve Wheatcroft has opened up on his issues, which came to the surface in 2019, three years after he retired from the game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: PGA Tour's McIlroy And Scheffler To Face LIV Golf's DeChambeau And Koepka In TV Match
A report from Eamon Lynch at Golfweek states that the four stars are set to appear in a made-for-TV contest to be held in Las Vegas in mid-December
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Wins 59th Mini Tour Event To Claim $1,333 First Prize
Eric Cole shot a 10-under 61 at the Abacoa September Classic on Florida-based developmental tour the Minor Golf League
By Mike Hall Published
-
Big Names Missing The Presidents Cup
Who are the notable players to miss out on the US and International teams for the 2024 Presidents Cup?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Justin Thomas Reacts To Missing First US Team In Eight Years After Presidents Cup Omission
In a lengthy social media post, Thomas said he was "very bummed" to miss out on the Presidents Cup while also announcing he is set to become a father in November
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which 10 DP World Tour Players Are In Line For A 2025 PGA Tour Card?
Due to the DP World Tour's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour, 10 European-based golfers are set for a US-based season in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Collin Morikawa Happy To Finish Top Of ‘Fake’ Tour Championship Leaderboard After FedEx Cup Runner-Up
The two-time Major winner is taking comfort from being the top performer at the East Lake event, even if it didn’t give him the FedEx Cup title
By Mike Hall Published