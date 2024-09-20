Fans Spot Adam Sandler In Action As Filming Starts On Happy Gilmore 2
Adam Sandler has been spotted in multiple locations in New Jersey after filming for Happy Gilmore 2 officially started
Excitement continues to build about Happy Gilmore 2 with repeated sightings of Adam Sandler having started filming the highly-anticipated sequel to the smash hit golfing film.
28 years after his incredible 1996 Tour Championship victory, the iconic big-hitting unlikely golfing hero is set to return on Netflix after an announcement in May by the streaming giant.
Netflix posted on social media that "Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in production" on 9 September, and already Sandler has been spotted reprising his role as the frustrated hockey player turned golfer.
No release date has been confirmed as yet and the plot is also being kept secret, but we do know Happy's old nemesis Shooter McGavin returns and is again played by Christopher McDonald.
Modern Family star Julie Bowen also returns playing love interest Virginia Venit in the movie, which has started filming at different venues around New Jersey.
Sandler has been spotted filming on the beach with a single golf club, and also caught by fans who walked out of their houses to see him in action on their street.
Happy Gilmore filming has also been spotted at Farmview Golf Center's mini golf facility, while Golf.com has reported that the majority of the on-course filming will take place at Fiddler's Elbow Country Club in Bedminster.
Cameos are expected from some big-name professional golfers, while Sandler has comfirmed that NFL star Travis Kelce will also have a part in the sequel.
And Kelce, along with his brother Jason, have had the only sniff of the storyline from when Sandler joined their New Heights podcast.
“[Happy Gilmore 2] picks up from an older guy who’s played golf a long time,” Sandler said of the new Happy Gilmore 2 plot.
“Some stuff goes on in his life, he’s different. He’s a bit of a mess when you meet Happy. And then we try to get his life cooking again.”
With filming now up and running, fans will be desperately seeking any other nuggets ahead of the film likely being released in 2025.
