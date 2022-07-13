Open Champions 'In Tears' As Nicklaus Says 'Goodbye To The Open'

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sir Nick Faldo has revealed that Jack Nicklaus left everybody in "tears" at Tuesday's champions dinner after the American delivered an impassioned an emotive speech in which he said "goodbye" to the Open Championship.

Nicklaus won two of his three Open Championship titles at St Andrews and called time on his illustrious professional career at the Home of Golf in 2005. It would now appear that the 82-year-old has chosen the 150th edition of the Open and St Andrews once again to mark his final appearance at the annual champions dinner.

The champions dinner was attended by the likes of Gary Player, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods; who insisted that he was in "great company."

Two-time Open champion Greg Norman however, was not invited to the celebration. The R&A statement read: "The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future."

The decision not to invite Norman was supported by four-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy: "It's The 150th Open Championship, and that's what we need to focus on. I think the focus would have been taken away a little bit if he'd have been here,” he said. “I supported that decision, and I think right now, because of everything that's happening in the golf world, I think it was the right decision to be made."

Nicklaus refused to comment on the decision itself but reiterated that the pair remain close: "First of all, Greg Norman is an icon in the game of golf. He's a great player. We've been friends for a long time, and regardless of what happens, he's going to remain a friend," he said. "Unfortunately, he and I just don't see eye to eye in what's going on. I'll basically leave it at that."

Phil Mickelson, who won the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013, reportedly declined the invitation, whilst Louis Oosthuizen, the champion of 2010, was the only LIV Golf defector in attendance.

Champions dinner...Holy crap Jack just said goodbye to the Open, we're all in tears! @TheOpen #gratitudeJuly 12, 2022 See more

Another excellent champions dinner @TheOpen amazing to be in such company. Great speech @jacknicklaus 🐐 pic.twitter.com/uk81ZNILlvJuly 12, 2022 See more