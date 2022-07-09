R&A Explains Why Greg Norman Is Not Invited To 150th Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The world of golf has been going through somewhat of a change in 2022, with the rise of LIV Golf really drawing a line in the sand between the biggest Tours in the world.

CEO of LIV Golf Investments, Greg Norman, has been the front man of the Saudi-backed series, with the Australian recently revealing his intentions to feature at St Andrews (opens in new tab) in July at the 150th Open Championship.

After the revelation, The R&A shut down that chance (opens in new tab) and now, they have made its intentions even clearer, revealing that Norman hasn't been invited to the final men's Major next week.

Things You Didn't Know About Greg Norman

In a release from The R&A, it states that: "In response to enquiries regarding The R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions’ Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.

"The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future."

A two-time winner of the Claret Jug, Norman claimed victories at the 1986 and 1993 Open Championships, but now it seems he won't be attending the event at St Andrews, which gets underway on Monday with a Celebration of Champions that includes the likes of Tiger Woods, Georgia Hall and Lee Trevino.