Olympic Men's Golf Tee Times - Final Round
Check out the starting times and groupings for Sunday's final round of the 2024 men's Olympic golf tournament in Paris
The men's Olympics golf tournament is perfectly poised for a blockbuster final round, with two golfing titans sharing the joint-lead heading into the final 18 holes at Le Golf National.
Recent LIV Golf UK winner and two-time US Open champion, Jon Rahm, leads the way alongside recent Champion Golfer Of The Year and two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele, while Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood lurks just one shot back.
Groups go out in three balls once again on Sunday, with the first tee time at 9am local (3am ET, 8am BST) and the final group of Rahm, Schauffele and Fleetwood out at 6.39am ET/11.39am BST.
ET/BST
- 3am (8am): Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
- 3.11am (8.11am): Mito Pereira, Phachara Khongwatmai, Yechun Yuan
- 3.22am (8.22am): Zecheng Dou, Daniel Hillier, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 3.33am (8.33am): Kristoffer Ventura, Adrian Meronk, Emiliano Grillo
- 3.44am (8.44am): Nico Echavarria, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Kevin Yu
- 3.55am (8.55am): Tapio Pulkkanen, Rafa Campos, Keita Nakajima
- 4.11am (9.11am): Gavin Green ,Abraham Ancer, Alex Noren
- 4.22am (9.22am): Shubhankar Sharma, Viktor Hovland, Matthias Schmid
- 4.33am (9.33am): Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka, Joel Girrbach
- 4.44am (9.44am): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Fabrizio Zanotti, Sami Valimaki
- 4.55am (9.55am): David Puig, Min Woo Lee, Guido Migliozzi
- 5.06am (10.06am): Ryan Fox, Collin Morikawa, Carlos Ortiz
- 5.17am (10.17am): Stephan Jaeger, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry
- 5.33am (10.33am): Alejandro Tosti, C.T. Pan, Matteo Manassero
- 5.44am (10.44am): Erik van Rooyen, Byeong Hun An, Corey Conners
- 5.55am (10.55am): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjørn Olesen, Victor Perez
- 6.06am (11.06am): Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann
- 6.17am (11.17am): Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Thomas Detry
- 6.28am (11.28am): Nicolai Højgaard, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy
- 6.39am (11.39am): Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
Where Is The Olympic Golf Event For Paris 2024?
Both the men's and women's Olympic golf events for the Paris 2024 Olympics will take place at Le Golf National. The course hosts the annual Open De France on the DP World Tour, and the course record of 62 is currently held by three players.
