LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Olympics
LIV Golfers made a strong start to the men's Olympic golf tournament with Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm both in the top-six
It was a strong start for LIV Golfers on day one of the men's Olympic golf tournament, with Joaquin Niemann leading the way for the team tour thanks to a five-under-par 65 and Jon Rahm also inside the top-six.
Niemann was only bettered by Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele in the opening round thanks to an eagle, four birdies and just one dropped shot.
The Chilean, who leads the LIV Golf money list after two early wins, is T3rd after 18 holes, with Jon Rahm just a stroke back in T6th.
One of the perks of winning a gold medal as a golfer is entry into all the Majors next year, which is a huge incentive for LIV players like Niemann.
"If you didn't have those four Majors for a win, I would have the same intensity," Niemann insisted.
"I will have the same motivation to win. I mean, I feel like this is Olympics and got to focus more on winning medals than winning my way into the Majors."
Rahm, who won his maiden LIV Golf title last week in the UK, shot four-under in a rollercoaster 67 that included two eagles, four birdies, two bogeys and a double.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Niemann's Torque GC teammate Carlos Ortiz is at three-under, having been pegged back after a double bogey on the par-3 16th, where he found water off the tee.
Their fellow teammate Mito Pereira also found water, on the 15th, to make a double bogey late on but still posted a solid 69 (-2).
Spain's David Puig was another to have been going along very nicely, reaching five-under at one stage, before dropping shots at 13, 17 and 18. He also got in with a 69 (-2) to sit T21st.
Abraham Ancer is the final LIV Golfer under par, at one-under, while Poland's Adrian Meronk - who would win a two-bed flat among other things with gold - struggled with a 73 (+2) to sit outside of the top 50.
Greg Norman is on-site at Le Golf National cheering on his seven LIV Golfers, writing: "Bring home the medals boys!!" Norman could well have a medal to celebrate on Sunday based on a solid opening round from his players.
A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman)
A photo posted by on
LIV Golf leaderboard at the Olympics: round 1
- T3: -5 Joaquin Niemann
- T6: -4 Jon Rahm
- T14: -3 Carlos Ortiz
- T21: -2 Mito Pereira
- T21: -2 David Puig
- T29: -1 Abraham Ancer
- T49: +2 Adrian Meronk
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Jason Day Explains Why Olympics Made Him 'The Most Nervous' He's Ever Been
Jason Day says pulling on his national team colours at the Olympics resulted in him feeling the most nervous he's ever been
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘Unbelievable, Amazing, Awesome’ - Rory McIlroy Blown Away By Olympic Golf Experience
Rory McIlroy was surprised at the bumper crowd at Le Golf National which exceeded his expectations for the first round of the Olympic golf event
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jason Day Explains Why Olympics Made Him 'The Most Nervous' He's Ever Been
Jason Day says pulling on his national team colours at the Olympics resulted in him feeling the most nervous he's ever been
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘Unbelievable, Amazing, Awesome’ - Rory McIlroy Blown Away By Olympic Golf Experience
Rory McIlroy was surprised at the bumper crowd at Le Golf National which exceeded his expectations for the first round of the Olympic golf event
By Paul Higham Published
-
'There's A Little Bit Of A Crisis And Things Have To Be Fixed' - Joaquin Niemann On LIV, The Majors And Olympic Qualifying
Joaquin Niemann made a flying start to the Olympic golf competition in Paris, but still voiced his frustration at the ongoing Olympic and Major qualifying "crisis"
By Paul Higham Published
-
Who Are The Teams Playing In The 2024 Olympic Golf Events In Paris?
There are 32 nations being represented by the 120 players teeing it up in the 2024 Olympic golf competitions in Paris, but who are they?
By Paul Higham Published
-
Which Course Is Hosting The 2032 Olympic Golf Competitions?
The 2032 Olympic Games are heading Down Under with Brisbane in Australia staging the event, but where will the golf competitions be held?
By Paul Higham Published
-
Olympics Men's Golf Leaderboard: Hideki Matsuyama Leads Xander Schauffele
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama carded a bogey-free 63 (-8) to lead at Le Golf National by two strokes from defending gold medallist Xander Schauffele
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Why Tiger Woods Isn’t Playing In The Olympics
Tiger Woods has achieved almost everything in his career, but there’s one big omission – here’s why he’s not playing in the Olympics, and never has...
By Mike Hall Published
-
How to watch men's Olympics Golf 2024: Live Stream From Anywhere
Watch a men's Olympics Golf live stream from wherever you are in the world and see all of the action from the men's tournament
By Roderick Easdale Published