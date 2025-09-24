'The US Team Has Put Itself In A Right Mess With This Whole Ryder Cup Pay Situation'

Aside from possibly the white-hot atmosphere that is expected at Bethpage Black over the coming days, arguably no other subject has been discussed more in the build-up than Ryder Cup pay.

So much has been written about Ryder Cup players earning increased financial rewards at the 2025 event and beyond, with both sides standing firm in regard to their respective beliefs.

On the US side, Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley has continued to stoutly defend the PGA of America's decision to give each member of his team $500,000 - $200,000 of which is a stipend.

Meanwhile, opposing skipper, Luke Donald has reiterated the overwhelming European viewpoint that financial rewards are not necessary during the most prestigious of national competitions.

Regardless of whether teams or players wish to bank a check at the end of the week or not, the decision has been made. That leads to the question of whether it is fair that US golfers are being paid at all?

Four Golf Monthly writers have had their say...

Elliott Heath News Editor

The issue of Ryder Cup pay is, unsurprisingly, a newsworthy topic this week, but I feel it is being blown out of proportion. I understand every side of the argument but find it difficult to really care - I don’t think it is a big deal at all.

I can barely imagine how much money the Ryder Cup makes, so payment to the players in this modern sports world is completely fair. It is great that Keegan Bradley - and the majority of his team by the sound of it - are giving their money to charity and their foundations so, if anything, it should be celebrated.

Even if some players keep their $200,000 stipend, they still have to give the other $300,000 to charity. Europe’s players not wanting to be paid is truly commendable and the reason is largely to support the DP World Tour, a circuit that helped every European Ryder Cup player become the golfer they are today.

Perhaps Europe’s side should be given the same next time around, too. Look, they’re all multi, multi-millionaires so a $200,000 stipend really isn’t a big deal to any of them.

No Ryder Cup player is going to try or care any less this week if they are or aren’t being paid, so let’s commend the Americans for supporting charities and the Europeans for supporting their tour and put the financial side to the back of our minds for a week that is purely about passion.

Matt Cradock News Writer

The Ryder Cup pay scenario has been going on for years and, personally, I feel players shouldn't be paid for playing in it, simply due to the fact it's the one week where money isn't the talking point.

Throughout the last few years, the topic of money has been constant, which is a shame because we're talking sickening amounts. Let's be honest, what's the reported figure of between $200,000 - $500,000 worth to people who have seven, eight, or even nine figure net worths? Not a lot!

When we sit down in 50 years time are we going to talk about how much money X player made? No, we're going to talk about the moments they produced in the big events, the putts and shots they created under pressure. That's what makes the event so special, the Ryder Cup provides players with something money can't buy, legacy.

If you are fixating on financial gain, it's worth considering that a strong and memorable Ryder Cup appearance can lead to sponsorship and publicity after the event is over anyway. If you're playing in the Ryder Cup because you want the money, perhaps you shouldn't be in the Ryder Cup team to start with...

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Is it fair that Team USA is being paid for appearing in the Ryder Cup? The PGA of America is probably the only body which can properly answer that, and their answer is evidently 'yes.'

Otherwise, I think your answer to that question possibly depends on where you stand culturally. Many Americans will say - and have said - that their guys contribute so much to an event which is expected to generate roughly $200 million for the state of New York and therefore deserve at least a little slice of the pie. Others will argue that national pride is your currency for just a few days.

Fair or not, the part of this particular topic that irks me the most is the optics. If Team USA were simply calling for an increase to the charitable contributions they were able to make via the PGA of America, and that was upped to $500,000, I don't think there are many people on this earth who would be against such an idea.

More money to good causes out of a profit pool that ticks well into the tens of millions - what's not to love?

The issue, in my eyes, is the fact that the PGA of America officially labelled $200,000 of the increased payout as a stipend so each team member can choose what they do with the money.

But, allegedly, none of the players asked to be paid for appearing and, by all accounts, everyone is going to donate their entire sum to charity anyway?

OK? So, if none of the players wanted to earn some kind of personal pay in the first place, there's no need to add a stipend, is there? Just double the charitable figure, for example, and continue letting them pick which causes they funnel the money into.

So, again, why is that part of the money a stipend? I think the US team has put itself in a right mess with this whole Ryder Cup pay situation and it only serves to harm their cause in trying to win the trophy back.

Paul Higham News Contributor

I don’t understand the entire issue to be honest with you. These players are all millionaires playing at the pinnacle of the sport, so I can’t fathom for the life of me why they’d even be bothered about whether they’re getting paid or not – certainly the European players have never even thought it was an issue.

All this fuss for what boils down to $200,000 each for these hugely wealthy golfers just doesn’t seem worth the hassle. And now they’ve been almost shamed into giving their entire $500,000 away to charity, so why not just make the entire sum a donation anyway?

I know the event makes a ton of cash for everyone and I can see an argument that, as the stars of the show, it’s only fair that the players get compensated with their share, but it just doesn’t sit right with me.

And the extra sponsorship and bonus payments they’ll receive for playing in a Ryder Cup will more than make up for it. I just think by paying the players the PGA of America have added an extra distraction the players could do without.